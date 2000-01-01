Expect volatility on derivatives expiry day

The Sensex and Nifty started the session on a positive note, but w­itnessed resistance at hi­gher levels, as the indices rem­ained in a narrow range th­roughout the day and en­ded marginally lower. The se­ctoral indices showed a mi­xed trend with auto, cons­umer durables, FMCG, he­a­lthcare, capital good and oil & gas gained, while banking, IT & metal ended in the red.

Outlook for today

While the underlying sentiments remain positive, the market is entering into a consolidation mode after the recent smart gains. Since it is the F&O expiry day, volatility will continue to remain high.

Things to watch for RBI Monetary Policy, Macro data (Q2FY18 GDP numbers) and global developments will be tracked keenly by the market participants. Investors can continue to accumulate fundamentally sound stocks on dips.

Technical outlook

According to Angel Broking, the Nifty index is clearly respecting the 10,405 mark and is facing tremendous challenge to overcome it. “We continue to remain slightly on the cautious side as long as index trades below it. Going ahead, we would be closely keeping track of Tuesday’s low of 10,340 and any sustainable move below this support would result in further weakness towards the next psychological junction of 10,300. “Of late, a sheer outperformance from the banking index has been supporting the benchmark index; but now for the last four-five sessions, the Bank Nifty looks a bit tentative around 25,900–26,000. Hence, such incompetence can result into some weakness, which will eventually lead to possible weakness in the Nifty as well. Looking at this uncertainty, we advise traders to remain light and fllow strict stop losses for existing positions.”

Market view

Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities says, "Markets are trading in a range of 100 points for the last few days, an either side break out would give a directional move of 3 per cent on the index from current levels.” With derivatives expiry and monthly closing salted for today, Jain says individual rollovers in sectors and stocks have to be watched today. The domestic credit policy next week will be important to watch for the interest rate sensitive sectors, says Jain.

—Ashwin Punnen