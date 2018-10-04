Ex-directors extend full support to new board

Former independent directors of IL&FS have written to the new chairman, Uday Kotak, extending their “complete support” in the revival of the company. In a letter, five former independent directors, including former LIC chairman SB Mathur, have said IL&FS, despite several attempts, was unable to raise additional equity and thus the “asset-liability” mismatch continued to aggravate.

Other independent directors of the erstwhile board were Maruti Suzuki’s RC Bhargava, former IAS officer Michael Pinto, Jaithirth Rao and Rina Kamath.

The new IL&FS board will hold its first meeting on Thursday.

The ex-directors endorsed the government’s action, saying it would help the entity in reaching out to various counter-parties, including debtors and creditors of IL&FS, from a position of strength and clarity. “Despite several attempts during our tenure, IL&FS was unable to raise additional equity directly or at the level of its subsidiaries. It was also unable to complete a merger with a strategic party which failed to consummate in the final stretch,” the letter said.

With its mounting counter-party receivables and the need to continue existing projects and the absence of long-term financial support in the markets, the asset-liability mismatch continued to aggravate almost inexorably... this structural conundrum needs to addressed for all infrastructure financing in the country, the letter said.