Equity MFs log Rs 12,400 cr inflow in April

Investors have pumped in more than Rs 12,400 crore in equity mutual funds in April, taking the assets under management (AUM) to a record Rs 8 lakh crore.

This is much higher compared with the more than Rs 6,650 crore inflow into such schemes in March, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows.

The strong inflow has pushed the asset base of equity mutual funds (MFs) by more than 6 per cent to Rs 8 lakh crore at the end of April from Rs 7.5 lakh crore in the preceding month.

"At the start of April, the market had corrected, which would have led to investments by some value conscious mutual fund investors. Also, March is seasonally a tight month due to investors utilising money towards payment of insurance premia. Lastly, there were NFOs in April which provided fresh investment opportunities," Viral Berawala, CIO at Essel Mutual Fund, said.

Vidya Bala, head of mutual fund research at FundsIndia.Com said: "March saw higher outflow in equity as a result of which net flows reduced. The decline in stock market and fear of long-term capital gain tax (LTCG) also may have led to some outflows. Finally, the dust appears to have settled down in April and the month has seen higher net inflow".

Overall, mutual fund schemes witnessed an inflow of Rs 1.4 lakh crore last month as compared with redemptions of Rs 50,752 crore in March due to the new tax on long-term equity gains.

Of this, equity and equity-linked saving schemes saw an inflow of Rs 12,409 crore during the period under review, the data showed.

Besides, liquid funds or money market category— with investments in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for shorter horizon—witnessed an infusion of over Rs 1.16 lakh crore. In contrast, net sums of Rs 436 crore and Rs 54 crore were pulled out from gilt and gold exchange traded fund (ETF), respectively.

The assets base of the MF industry, comprising 42 players, increased to Rs 23.25 lakh crore from Rs 21.36 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 12,671 crore ($2 billion) from the Indian capital markets, in the last eight trading sessions, primarily due to a surge in global crude prices and rise in yields of government securities in the country.

These developments follow an outflow of over Rs 15,500 crore from the capital markets (equity and debt) in April, the steepest in 16 months.

As per the latest depository data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew a net sum of Rs 4,030 crore from equities and another Rs 8,641 crore from the debt market during May 2-11, taking the total to Rs 12,671 crore (about $2 billion).

"An increase in (government securities) yields in the domestic market has seen FPIs pulling out money from the Indian debt markets, whereas outflow of money from the equity market is a function of rise in global yields and deterioration in macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy largely due to rising crude prices.

"Besides, FPIs have also booked profit ahead of the upcoming state election," Rakesh Tarway, head of research at Reliance Securities.

According to Prabhudas Lilladher CEO Ajay Bodke, there has been heightened risk aversion as markets are watching with caution the outcome of key developments related to US-Iran and Karnataka elections.

“Firstly, whether a headstrong Trump tears the Iran nuclear accord despite fervent pleas from other signatories. Withdrawal by the US and reimposition of tough economic sanctions on Iran has the potential to send global crude oil prices soaring as Iran is one of the largest suppliers of crude," Bodke said.

This would impact all the oil importing economies, including India, and adversely affect its CAD, fiscal deficit, imported inflation and create headwinds for economic growth, he added.

"Secondly, an adverse outcome for the BJP in Karnataka polls may embolden the opposition's shrill criticism of government's economic policies, creating roadblocks for future reforms.

“Conversely, a favou-rable outcome for the BJP will strengthen its resolve to carry forward the momentum in the next round of assembly polls in October 18," Bodke pointed out.

So far this year, FPIs have put in over Rs 4,400 crore in equities and withdrew more than Rs 19,000 crore from the debt market.