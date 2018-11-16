ED probes FEMA violations by Amazon, Flipkart

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun probe into two cases against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for violating foreign direct investment (FDI) norms under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The two e-commerce majors, along with the respondent (the Union of India), had been issued notice by a Delhi High Court bench on July 30, 2018 on a public interest litigation filed by Telecom Watchdog, an NGO, for violation of FDI norms by routing hot selling products through multiple entities. They were asked to file their response by November 11. The case will be heard on November 19.

ED in its reply to the court notice on Wednesday said it has initiated investigation against Amazon and Flipkart under FEMA.

Retailers’ associations have been demanding a probe into alleged violation of FDI norms by e-commerce sites. Associations have also accused them of “engaging in direct business-to-consumer sales by selling their own brands instead of solely staying within the realm of business-to-business transactions, as allowed.” As per rules, 100 per cent FDI is allowed in business-to-business e-commerce, not in business-to-consumer.

In its petition, Telecom Watchdog alleged the e-commerce giants were routing popular products at much cheaper rates through proxy-controlled sellers, in turn pushing out small businesses and brick-&-mortar retailers in violation of FDI norms.

“Through the ‘name lending’ companies or controlled sellers they buy branded goods in bulk at discounts from manufacturers. It renders small sellers uncompetitive by a wide margin, thus influencing prices in violation of FDI norms,” the petition said. As a result, small sellers are unable to participate in the fast growing e-commerce sector,” it added.

The petitioner also urged the government to investigate FDI violations by Amazon through companies like Prione Business Services and Cloud Tail India and by Flipkart through Shreyash Retail, Tech-Connect Retail, Health & Happiness, Consulting Rooms and Savadika Retail.

According to guidelines issued by the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) to regulate FDI in e-commerce, Amazon and Flipkart are not authorised to exercise ownership over the stock and can’t influence price of goods and services that are for sale in the open market, it alleged.

“Despite several complaints, the government has chosen to remain a mute spectator giving e-commerce companies an open field with their own rules. No action has been taken against any such company till date, which is highly disappointing,” the petitioner said.

According to the petition, in marketplace activities, margins are slim, but if an entity stocks such hot-selling goods, it can make much bigger margins. This is the point of concern, it added.