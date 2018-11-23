Earnings falter after strong Q1 show

Demand conditions for India Inc seem to have tapered a little in the September quarter (Q2FY19) after a robust performance in Q1. Sales growth of companies--excluding Oil & Gas and Financials--decelerated to 11-12 per cent. Operating profits saw a marked deceleration to 11 per cent. The hardening interest rates, cost pressure and higher tax burden have started to reflect on the balance sheets, says a quarterly earnings review report.

The moderation in growth has been pronounced in the Auto sector. Momentum in Discretionary and Staples still remains strong. Evidence on private capex remains modest. Elections are seen as a risk for future government spending and the tendering of road projects. The Banking sector is demonstrating a revival in credit growth, driven by share gains of private banks, which has been also aided by the emergence of problems in the NBFC space, says the report from brkerage Emkay Global Financial Services.

According to the report, the core earnings growth for the Q2 stands at around 6-7 per cent, excluding a few companies with skewed performance. Pressure points from Q2 results are: 1) a sharp rise in input prices; 2) still modest pricing power resulting in a decline in margins; 3) a rise in interest costs; 4) downward revisions in FY19, FY20 estimates by 5-6 per c ent as Q2 actuals missed expectations.

Corporate commentaries on outlook appeared a shade weaker compared with the strong guidance in Q1, which was predicated on a further recovery in rural demand and capital outlay by the government. “The conclusion of the Q2FY19 result season has strengthened our earlier view of earnings trajectory aligning with 8-10 per cent (for Nifty companies) and the sustenance of the earnings downgrade cycle. Amid a tightening in global financial liquidity, we expect markets to remain volatile in the foreseeable future,” the report said.

The performance of the Nifty companies, ex-Oil & Gas and Financials, moderated in Q2, with sales growth decelerating to 12.3 per cent from 22.8 per cent in Q1, signifying a fading-out of the favourable base of the last year. The sustenance of cost pressure continued to weigh in on margins, which declined by 109 bais points . Compared with the consensus estimates, overall Nifty earnings (all sectors) came in lower, leading to a 5 per cent downgrade for FY19 and FY20 estimates each. Consensus EPS estimates for FY19 and FY20 were upgraded/downgraded for 16/33 and 21/29 Nifty companies, the rport said.

Sales growth, ex-Oil & Gas, and Financials, for Emkay universe companies stood at 12.9 per cent YoY against 15.7 per cent in Q1, and was largely driven by mid-cap companies. The higher sales growth came from Specialty Chemicals, Agri Input & Chemicals, Media & Entertainment, and Construction & Infrastructure. In contrast, the Telecom sector continued to remain a drag.

Operating profit, or Ebitda, grew 11 per cent, a marked deceleration from 21.9 per cent YoY in Q1 and 16.1 per cent in Q4FY18, on a margin compression of 34 bps YoY. The Metals & Mining sector continued to skew the performance, driven by better realisations. However, excluding the Metals & Mining sector, the margin declined by 130 bps. Cost pressures emanating from high raw material cost and a lack of commensurate pricing power reflected in several sectors, notably in Auto, Cement, Agro Chemicals and Fertilisers. The consumer sectors have seen a combination of cost optimisation and price hikes, delivering in-line numbers. Overall, the Emkay universe saw a negative surprise of 1 per cent on adjusted profit after tax (APAT) in Q2FY19.

The report says earnings downgrade will continue going forward and the equity market would remain volatile. It says Q2FY19 results reflect a combination of deceleration in sales growth, rising cost pressure, and a sharp depreciation in the Indian rupee and rising interest rates. These factors have impacted the earnings growth of companies. Earnings growth for benchmark indices (Sensex-Nifty companies, ex-Oil & Gas and Financials), has been a modest 6-7 per cent YoY.

“With growth for H1FY19 for all Nifty companies averaging at 10-11 per cent, the full-year consensus growth estimate for FY19 at 21 per cent and FY20 at 14 per cent look very optimistic. Hence, even after the 5-6 per cent downgrade in earnings for FY19E and FY20E, we believe that there is still scope for a steep downgrade in the coming quarters….we believe that a tightening in global liquidity conditions will have a tapering impact for market multiples, keeping the equity markets volatile,” the brokerage said.