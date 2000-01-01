E-commerce companies fight it out on discounts and offers

Since 2014, limited-period festive season sales by Amazon and Flipkart have become much-awaited events. The offers and discounts are getting bigger and better year after year. Apart from the two biggies, other e-commerce players are also innovating to stand out in the melee.

Industry expects the five-day festive season sales in October to garner a GMV f $2.5 to 3 billion, for which the ecosystem will be investing more than $1 billion. In GMV terms, this will be the biggest season for e-commerce companies.

“This year the entire narrative is focused on market expansion. There are several new customers from smaller cities who have come on board. Companies are offering EMI payment options, financing schemes, vernacular interface, private label etc in order to drive sales among new customers,” said Ujjwal Chaudhry, engagement manager, e-tailing, RedSeer.

RedSeer in a recent study found that about 63 per cent of online customers shop during the festive season sales for bargain hunting. They expect e-commerce companies to provide heavy offers and discounts. An overwhelming 99 per cent expect that this time the offers will be bigger than last year.

“During festive seasons even offline companies typically provide offers. So customers are used to bargain hunting. This year many of the people we have surveyed are from varied income groups and from tier 2 plus cities. They are first time shoppers and will anyway look for deals,” said Mrigank Gutgutia, Head-Consumer Internet, RedSeer

Amazon has most number of offers in the mobile phone category, while Flipkart has a long list of fashion brands for the ongoing festve season sales. Consumer electronics is one category in which Amazon and Flipkart are fighting out in the open. Flipkart has travel products on offer, while Paytm Mall is offering two-wheelers on discount and is offering Rs 501 crore on providing cash-backs.

Amazon.in

Amazon.in claims this festive season to be the biggest ever in its history. It claims to have the biiggest selection and deals on smartphones, large appliances and TVs, home and kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery and beauty as well as consumer electronics.

On the payment side, it is offering Amazon Pay EMI, no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards and special exchange benefits. Further, there is 10 per cent discount for payment through SBI Debit and Credit Cards and EMI, 10 per cent extra cashback on any product over Rs 6,000 and Rs 300 back when they top up their Amazon Pay balance. Free mobile screen insurance and damage protection insurance, free one year extended warranty on purchase of all refrigerators, washing machines and TVs and free delivery on the first order for all new customers are some of the key offers.

Flipkart

For the Big Billion Days, key categories to watch out for are mobiles, gadgets, TVs and large appliances, fashion, personal care and furniture. Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank for 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs. 12000 on credit and debit cards. Further, no cost EMI is available for on more than 30 million products and 10 per cent cashback via PhonePe.

“The Big Billion Days has become India’s most anticipated event, one that marks the beginning of India’s festive season and sets the bar for what follows. This year marks the fifth edition of TBBD and we are focused on making it the biggest and best one yet.” said Kalyan Krishnamoorthy, CEO of Flipkart.

Paytm Mall

Paytm Mall has opened its Maha Cashback Sale for the festive season sale. It offers brand warranty, free shipping and easy affordability through no cost EMI for most of the products. There are daily flash sales, special price drops and interactive games to further increase consumer engagement. The offers include Paytm Gold and 7 Renault Kwid cars on purchases above Rs 999.

ShopClues

ShopClues’ MahaBharat Diwali sale will run in three phases from October 10 to Nov 7, 2018, offering wide range of products at a flat 50-80 per cent discount across fashion and lifestyle, home and kitchen and electronics and accessories. It is adding exclusive labels such as 29K, Meia and Code Yellow under the fashion category, televisions under its Digimate brand and Home Berry and Kitchen Idol, its new exclusive brand, in the home care segment. In the second phase, Shopclues will run Diwali Flea Market for utility products of daily use.

ShopClues also has launched an international store ahead of festive season. “Our new International Store will bring in freshness and excitement to the product catalog, with an interesting range of products that are not seen usually in the Indian market. We are glad to partner with international aggregators who enable us to provide our customers with a wider range of innovative products at better prices. This is our first collaboration and we will be looking at more tie-ups with other countries in the near future,” said Radhika Ghai, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, ShopClues.

Mobile phones

Mobile phone as a category has the most number of offers on most of the e-commerce websites. Sales of over $1 to $1.5 billion worth mobile phones are expected during the ongoing five-day sales.

“Mobile phones and consumer electronics are the largest categories for festive season sales. Both Flipkart and Amazon are in direct competition in these categories. Mobile phones accounted for 55 per cent of the sales last year and this time too their contribution will remain around those levels,” said Chaudhry.

Amazon has up to 50 per cent off on mobile phones, additional cashbacks, exchange offers, no Cost EMI, free screen protection worth up to Rs 30,000 and guaranteed exchange price offers across several brands.

Top offers from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Apple, Realme, Vivo, Motorola, Honor and Huawei. Amazon Exclusive OnePlus 6 is available at Rs 29,999 and on no cost EMI starting at Rs 10,000/month and free screen protection worth Rs 12000. Redmi Y2 64GB carries a discount of Rs 10,999, Redmi Y2 32GB at a discount of Rs 8999 and Mi A2 with 12 + 20 MP Dual rear camera has discount of Rs 14999.

Redmi 6 Pro is available from Rs 10,999, Redmi 6A at Rs 5,999, Realme 1 at Rs 10,490, Moto E5 Plus for Rs 9999, Moto G6 for Rs 11,999 and Moto G5s Plus will be available for Rs 9,999. Samsung Mobiles have discounts up to Rs 19000.

Apple products are available on heavy discount on Flipkart. Samsung, Redmi, AZUS, Realme, Nokia and Poco are the other brands available on Flipkart.

Large Appliances

Large appliances and furniture are seeing greater adoption among online buyers. This will be a key category for e-commerce players this year as they have made considerable investments on the supply chain,” said Chaudhry.

On Amazon, split and Window Air Conditioners available at starting price of Rs 16990, front loading washing machine from Rs 13,799, side by side refrigerators from Rs 39,990. Amazon has come out with offers on Sanyo Android TVs, BPL’s TV and Fire TV stick, LG OLED TVs and Mi TV Pro series.

Flipkart has Midea and MarQ fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines, Whirlpool and Samsung refrigerators, IFB microwave ovens and Hindware Calisto water purifiers on discounted price.

Paytm Mall is providing up to 70 per cent savings on large appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, television sets, smart TVs and water purifiers.

Consumer Electronics

In consumer electronics, Amazon.in provides offers on JBL 2.0 Wireless Soundbar, Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones, Sony Alpha Mirrorless Cameras, JBL Go Bluetooth Speaker, printers and laptops.

On Flipkart Google Home smart speakers for half the price. Apple watch series 3, Syska and Flipkart SmartBuy are some other brands in consumer electronics.

Paytm Mall will be offering flat cashbacks worth up to Rs 12,000 on popular smartphone brands, including Apple, Vivo, Samsung and Oppo. DSLR cameras from Canon and Nikon, laptops and bluetooth speakers too are in the category.

Fashion

Amazon is offering up to 90 per cent fashion brands like Biba, Soch, Imara, Gerua, Arrow and Blackberrys. Puma, FILA, Lotto, Mizuno carry up to 80 per cent discount. Brands on offer also include Adidas and Reebok. Heavy discounts are available on ethnic jewellery, footwear brands like Bata and Hush Puppies, accessoru brands like IDEE and Fastrack as well American Tourister Suitcases.

Flipkart has a long list of brands for different categories in fashion. UCB, Jack & Jones for t-shirts, Flying Machine, Jealous 21 and Denizen for branded denims and W, BIBA, Soch, Global Desi Kurta for ethnic wear. Vero Moda , Harpa, Provogue, AND, FabAlley are some of the other fashion brands on Flipkart. PC Chandra Jewellers and Malabar Gold and Diamonds too have joined the Big Billion Days. Among accessories, American Tourister, Titan, Adidas, Reebok, Nike,Crocs and Puma Kids Footwear are on more than 60 per cent discount. Paytm Mall is offering 80 per cent cashback on leading apparel and footwear brands.

Daily Essentials

Paytm Mall offers grocery products for Rs 999 or more and flat cash backs of up to 50 per cent. You can choose from dry fruits, chocolate gift hampers, and more than one lakh grocery products by two thousand brands with free doorstep delivery and free cash on delivery.

Amazon too has offers on daily essentials, household essentials, groceries, chocolates and dry fruits as well as pet foods. Baby products, toys, diapers, beauty and personal care products and personal grooming products too are on offer.

Automobiles

Paytm Mall has a new category for festive season shoppers- automobiles. Leading two-wheeler brands including Hero, Suzuki, TVS, and Honda carry discounts up to Rs 8,000 on your orders, while availing its flexible no-cost EMI scheme.

“Paytm Mall has been focusing on this category for some time. But, if the value proposition remains at the cash-back level, the category will not be sustainable for the company. It will have to move ahead with new launches and better customer experience to build this category,” said Chaudhry.

Travel

Flipkart is offering travel products on discounts. Maximum Rs 10,000 discount is available for domestic flights, Rs 25,000 on international flights, 15 per cent off on bus tickets and 50 per cent off on hotel room nights. “Travel is a very nascent category for Flipkart. The share of online travel agencies is very high in travel. For horizontals it has not become a focus category yet,” added Chaudhry.