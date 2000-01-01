Downward trend in market may continue

The market witnessed huge selling as investors got nerves about rising crude prices.

The Sensex fell 238 points to close at 35,149 on Thursday, while the Nifty declined 58 points to settle at 10,682. Declines were led by FMCG and energy stocks, with the NSE's sectoral indices dropping 1.3 and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

Doubts whether the Bharatiya Janata Party could prove its majority in Karnataka also weighed on investor sentiment. Top losers on the Nifty included ITC, Bharat Petroleum, Hindalco Industries, HDFC and Axis Bank, finishing with losses of around 2-3 per cent each.

Technical view

Mazhar Mohammad, chief strategist–technical research & trading advisory at Chartviewindia.in, said the Nifty ended the session with a Bearish Belt Hold kind of formation. From this, it seems the index will continue its downward swing below 10,601 and may test its 50-day moving average at 10,550 levels before bottoming out. “In the zone of 10,601-10,550 one can expect the correction to end,” he said.

Market view

Jayant Manglik, president at Religare Broking, said: “The market remained under pressure for the third successive session and lost over half a per cent. After opening on a flat note, it gradually declined citing weak global cues and political tussle on local front. It turned dull in the middle but fall in the last hour pushed the benchmark further lower. Sentiment has turned negative after the Karnataka poll but we believe the focus would return to earnings soon. However, trading in such a volatile scenario requires planning and disciple to execute that plan.

“Mostly traders are facing heat due to excessive choppiness on broader front. We advise focusing on index majors and keeping leveraged positions hedged.”

—Ashwin Punnen