Domestic firms worried as non-ferrous metal imports see big jump

India is well endowed with minerals. It’s a treasure trove of 95 minerals, including fuel, atomic, metallic and non-metallic and minor minerals. The mining sector offers tremendous potential and presents a vast opportunity for investors to mine the unexplored regions. In a world governed by increasing volatility, those trading in minerals and metals require absolute clarity in the prices, information and forecasts they receive.

Massive rise in imports in India have hugely affected domestic non-ferrous base metal manufacturing sector, particularly copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, nickel etc. Trade deficit in this sector which is significantly import for India’s construction, automobile, electricity and household sectors, has increased almost three times from $0.9b in FY10-11 to $2.6b in FY17-18. Worst hit was copper where a trade surplus of $1.2b in FY10-11 has turned into trade deficit of $1.1b in FY17-18. The increasing trend of imports of non-ferrous metals to India with support from FTAs is a great concern to domestic manufacturing sector. In spite of having excess manufacturing capacity in India, imports now constitute 54 per cent of domestic consumption for aluminium, 30 per cent for copper and 20 per cent for zinc.

“As for the full year 2018, the aluminium and zinc markets are likely to remain in deficits, and the copper market too may turn only into a marginal surplus. Consequently, the risk of a further downside in base metal prices seems low as on date,” said Jayanta Roy, senior vice-president and group head, Corporate Sector Ratings, Icra.

The deficit in the aluminium market has progressively expanded in the last few quarters, because of capacity cut backs in China. While production in China is estimated to have increased in the current quarter, with new capacities coming on stream, the same is unlikely to result in any sharp change in the demand-supply balance. Additionally, the trade sanctions imposed by the United States Treasury Department against UC Rusal (Rusal), which is one of the largest manufacturers of aluminium in the world, stands as on date. A recent ICRA study said that Rusal produced around 4mmt of aluminium in CY2017 (6.3 per cent of global production), out of which nearly 80 per cent was exported out of Russia and the CIS countries. Hence, the sanctions may result in Rusal having to cut back a large part of its annual aluminium production, which would further result in widening of the deficit of aluminium in the world.

When it comes to the global zinc market, it has turned into a deficit after remaining in surplus in the first few months of this calendar year. The copper market, which was also in a marginal surplus of 0.12 million metric tonne (mmt) in the first three months, has turned into a deficit, impacted by the closure of 0.4 mmt copper plant of Vedanta in Tuticorin. The resulting situation is likely to support international non-ferrous metal prices, notwithstanding temporary fluctuations typical of internationally traded commodities. In the domestic market, the sharp depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar has provided an additional support to prices, as realisation in the Indian market is determined on an import parity basis, said the Icra report.

The impact of the shutdown of Vedanta’s copper complex has resulted in a shortage of the metal in the domestic market. As a result, local downstream copper product manufacturers were adversely impacted, during the first quarter of this financial year, due to a lack of adequate primary metal in the market. If Roy of Icra is to be believed, “The situation is likely to improve in this quarter as import of refined copper has started increasing from July 2018”. He said that an excess supply situation in domestic aluminium and zinc sectors is likely to persist as domestic capacities are high and manufacturers are expected to operate the plants at high asset utilisation levels. This, in turn, would lead to large export volumes. Off-take risks in the international market, however, would remain low, given the expected deficits in the global market and the cost competitiveness of the domestic manufacturers.

A look at the global markets would suggest that industrial metals prices fell on Thursday, caught up in a surge of selling on global stock markets, with battery metal lead slipping to its lowest in more than two years. European stocks slumped and Chinese share indexes hit multi-year lows after Wall Street suffered its worst drubbing in eight months. Investors have been spooked by the prospect of rising US interest rates, a spike in the US bond yields and uncertainty over trade and the global economic outlook. These market forces have overpowered a positive supply and demand situation for metals. Significantly, zinc fell on Wednesday on trade and inflation worries, although it had earlier risen back towards a 3-month high reached last week on shrinking inventories and smelter cuts in China. Production cutbacks at China’s zinc smelters in response to tighter environmental checks and weaker profits have tightened supply, analysts pointed out, adding that the longer-term outlook for zinc, however, is still not so bullish.

Interestingly, there is additional capacity build-up of both primary and secondary products in other ASEAN countries. Even Japan has a surplus of nearly 0.5mtpa of copper, which is equivalent to current level of domestic sales by the Indian producers. This will eventually prompt these countries to export to India creating additional burden on the domestic industry who are already forced to export Cathodes dueto excess capacity. Besides, Japan has access to quality raw materials (copper ores and concentrates) in Chile through strategic finance linked tie-ups, while India’s freight-cost for import of raw material is significantly higher. Japanese companies also enjoy very low rates of interest due to “Zero Interest Rate Policy” of government, while Indian is amongst countries with highest interest rates in the world, adversely impact competitiveness of India industry.

Analysts, on their parts, pointed out that no domestic industry will be adversely impacted by the duty reduction (as demanded by the industry) on copper concentrate from 2.5 per cent to nil. India imports nearly 96 per cent of copper concentrate as there are no major reserves in India. The progressive reduction in duty on copper wires less than 6mm from ASEAN region to zero has resulted in inverted duty structure as the MFN duty on basic raw material that is copper concentrate is 2.5 per cent and is impacting the industry adversely. Restrictions on copper concentrate exports from Indonesia has also increased procurement cost making the copper manufacturing industry uncompetitive, analysts said.

Talking about the steel sector, in particular, Fitch Ratings said that the acquisitions of distressed Indian steel assets could significantly increase the leverage of the acquiring companies, which also face the risk of domestic output being displaced by a substantial increase in imports from the escalation of trade barriers.

Indian steel majors Tata Steel and JSW Steel have acquired steel assets that were under insolvency proceedings, seeing them as an opportunity to gain capacity cheaply and quickly in a fast-expanding market compared with executing green-field projects. Fitch Ratings believes acquisitions could increase TSL's leverage and that even though JSWS has taken a more conservative approach in terms of transaction structure, a shift from its focus on maintaining investment discipline may also weaken its credit profile. The latest Fitch study said that solid domestic demand has created space to accommodate some increase in imports, but domestic output could be displaced if imports pick up substantially, possibly due to escalation of trade barriers. However, the government could boost the currently inadequate protectionist measures for the domestic industry in such a scenario.