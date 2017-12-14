Disney says to buy parts of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 bn
By  
AFP
  , Thursday, 14 December 2017

Walt Disney Co. Today said it had reached a deal to buy 21st Century Fox for USD 52.4 billion in stock, solidifying its position as a producer of entertainment content as it faces new rivals from Silicon Valley.

The deal will see Disney acquire film and television studios, cable entertainment networks and international TV businesses, bringing popular entertainment properties including X-Men, Avatar, The Simpsons, FX Networks and National Geographic into Disney's portfolio.

21st Century Fox's television stations and Fox News channel will be spun off before the sale, however.

"The acquisition of this stellar collection of businesses from 21st Century Fox reflects the increasing consumer demand for a rich diversity of entertainment experiences that are more compelling, accessible and convenient than ever before," said Disney's chief executive Robert Iger in a statement.

Iger, who was previously expected to step down in 2019, will now stay on through 2021.

Disney has been seen as trying to bolster its Hollywood and television positions by getting the Fox library of content to strengthen its arsenal against Netflix and other rivals.

The rise of streaming services and the so-called cord- cutting movement against cable television, together with declining advertising revenue, have contributed to a rapidly changing landscape for media companies.

Disney, which owns the ABC television network, ESPN and has major studios in Hollywood, is set to launch its own streaming services aimed at competing against Netflix and Amazon.

The deal also gives it a controlling interest in Hulu, another popular streaming service.

The news comes as another major media deal, between AT&T and Time Warner, has been challenged in an antitrust filing by the US Justice Department.

Prior to the deal going through 21st Century Fox will transfer the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network into a newly listed company that will be spun off to its shareholders.

21st Century Fox shareholders will receive 0.2745 Disney shares for each 21st Century Fox share they hold under the deal.

More From Companies and Markets
Vodafone 2nd arbitration: SC allows appointment of chairman

The Supreme Court today allowed the appointment of presiding arbitrator/chairman in the second arbitration initiated by Vodafone against India in connection with a tax demand of Rs 11,000 crore thr

Tata AIA bets on protection products, premier agents

The focus on protection plans and building a full-time premier agency network have helped Tata AIA Life Insurance move up the private life insurer rankings by nine positions in the past two years.&

Market to remain in cautious mood

The market witnessed a highly volatile session of trade, with benchmark indices ending in the negative territory.

Small, mid-cap stocks record best returns in ’17

The best stock market performance in 2017 has come from small-cap and mid-cap stocks and the rally in these scrips is likely to continue in 2018.