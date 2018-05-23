DHFL raises over Rs 10,000 crore on day 1

High interest-bearing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) was lapped up by the market, signalling good latent demand for such debt issues.

DHFL’s NCD issue, having a base issue size of Rs 3,000 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 9,000 crore, got subscriptions for Rs 10,234.47 crore on the first day of the issue on Tuesday. The AAA-rated NCDs offer coupon rates between 8.9 and 9.10 per cent.

Another non banking finance company, JM Financial Credit Solutions, on Tuesday announced an AA-rated NCDs issue with coupon rates of 9.25 to 9.75 per cent for 3-10-year tenure. It proposes to raise Rs 300 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 450 crore.

Data made available by the merchant bankers show institutional investors bid for NCDs worth Rs 7,119 crore, high net worth individuals, for Rs 2,261 crore, retail investors, for 583.49 crore and companies bid for 270.99 crore.

Housing finance companies and NBFCs that are looking to expand their business operations are tapping the debt market to raise money from the public at a time when banks are severely constrained from lending, said an official from A K Capital Services, a lead manager JM Financial issue.