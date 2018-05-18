Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is coming out with a non-convertible debentures (NCD) issue for raising Rs 3,000 crore, with a green shoe option of Rs 9,000 crore. The NCDs, opening for subscription on May 21, will have coupon rates of 8.9 per cent to 9.10 per cent and tenor varying from 3-10 years.

The secure redeemable NCDs of face value of Rs 1,000 each have been rated AAA by Care Ratings and Brickwork Ratings. The minimum application amount is Rs 10,000 while retail investors can apply up to a maximum amount of Rs 10 lakh.

The company intends to raise Rs 50,000 crore this year to meet its funding needs. "This year, the plan is to raise about Rs 50,000 crore of fresh funding from debt instruments and banks. Our lending plan for this financial year is going to be 20 per cent higher than the previous year," said Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and managing director, DHFL.

As per a DHFL release, NCDs of tenor of three years will bear a coupon rate of 8.90 per cent and five years will have 8.90 to 9.00 per cent rate while 7-year NCDs will have 8.90 to 9.00 per cent coupon rate and 10 year tenor NCDs will have 8.90 per cent to 9.10 per cent coupon rate.

Senior citizens will get an additional interest of 0.10 per cent.

The issue is scheduled to close on June 4.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE.