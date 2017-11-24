Defaulters, firms with NPAs barred from bidding for assets under IBC

Willful defaulters and corporate entities, whose accounts have been marked as NPAs and senior executives holding management control in such firms, have been barred from bidding for assets under the insolvency law with the President giving his assent to an ordinance to amend the bankruptcy code.

The ordinance seeks to disqualify any unscrupulous or undesirable person from misusing or vitiating provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

"The amendments aim to keep out such persons who have willfully defaulted, are associated with non-performing assets (NPAs) or are habitually non-compliant and, therefore, are likely to be a risk to successful resolution of insolvency of a company," a finance ministry statement said.

The ordinance has amended as many as six sections of the Code and inserted new sections of 29A and 235A to make it more effective in dealing with persons who could be a risk to successful resolution of insolvency of a company.

As per section 29A, companies or individuals whose accounts have been classified as non-performing assets for one year or more and are unable to settle their overdue amounts would now not be eligible for participating in the resolution process as resolution applicant.

The new section 235A provides for punishment for contravention of provisions where no specific penalty or punishment is provided.

"The punishment is fine, which shall not be less than Rs one lakh, but which may extend to Rs two crore," the statement said.

Among the various revised sections, section 25(2)(h) of the Code enables a resolution professional, with the approval of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), to specify eligibility conditions while inviting resolution plans from prospective resolution applicants keeping in view the scale and complexity of operations of business of the corporate debtor to avoid frivolous applicants.

The amended Code also says that the Committee of Creditors should ensure the viability and feasibility of a resolution plan before approving it. Further, the CoC should "reject a resolution plan, which is submitted before the commencement of the Ordinance but is yet to be approved".

Tax experts and accounting professionals said that the amendments would strengthen the objectives of the Code.

"These amendments will save the government `blushes’ in a situation where promoters of existing corporate debtors seeks massive haircuts in the guise of a resolution applicant in relation to a resolution plan. There is clear logic that those persons who have caused the insolvency or losses to the banking system cannot be beneficiary of the very asset that they have rendered non-performing at a reduced cost," said Shardul Shroff, executive chairman, national practice head - Insolvency & Bankruptcy.

One of the experts, however, pointed out lack of clarity in case of corporates undergoing bankruptcy that have challenged the disqualification.

Diwakar Maheshwari, partner, Khaitan & Co said that while the newly-inserted Section 29A to the Code lays down certain ineligibilities in qualifying as a resolution applicant, it does not address where ineligibilities are already a subject matter of challenge before a court of law (sub-judice).

"Would such applicants still be ineligible or otherwise? Further, in view of this newly inserted provision, it is not clear in the ordinance as to what would be the fate of the 3rd amendment introduced on November, 7, 2017 to the Insolvency Resolution process for Corporate Persons,” he asked.