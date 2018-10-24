Deepening NBFC crisis may dampen festival spirit this year

The liquidity crisis plaguing the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) may deepen further as Rs 1.2 lakh crore of commercial paper is coming up for maturity in October-December, which is close to the record Rs 1.46 lakh crore maturity in August-October. According to experts, the payment of record maturity to mutual funds could force NBFCs to slow down their lending at the time of peak festival season. Market observers said signs of a slowdown in credit are already visible in the real estate sector.

Shobhit Agarwal, MD and CEO at Anarock Capital, said: “Post banking system’s freeze on real estate funding due to rising NPAs, NBFCs and HFCs were the sole source of funds for the cash-strapped developers.”

“Now, however, NBFCs themselves are struggling and their loan disbursals to developers have slowed down significantly,” Agarwal said. “A source of broad spectrum dismay and despair, the NBFC crisis needs to be resolved as soon as possible or the real estate sector’s much-anticipated recovery will be postponed by a couple of quarters more,” added Agarwal.

Karthik Srinivasan, group head, financial sector ratings, at Icra, said, “There is a sizeable repayment of commercial paper (CP) that is coming up over the next few months. So, maybe disbursements may slowdown from NBFCs. But we are seeing large NBFC, housing finance companies are able to raise funds from bonds, CP and banks but the quantum and pricing varies. If NBFCs are not able to roll over they may look at slowing their disbursements.”

The ongoing NBFC crisis, the genesis of which lies with IL&FS default, has made things even more difficult for them. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, NCDs (non-convertible debentures, contribute a major part of the funding (41 per cent) for NBFCs, while bank loans are around 28 per cent followed by CP (12 per cent). The funding pattern of NBFCs is more or less same during last couple of years with some increased reliance of NCDs.

“Basically, they are using rollover model by raising funds for short term at lower rate and rolling it over albeit with re-pricing and ALM risk. NBFCs need to have an efficient ALM framework,” said Ghosh. However the money-market funds have suffered the worst withdrawals since April 2007 last month post the IL&FS default. As a result, the financing costs for them have risen.