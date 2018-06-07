Dealscape gets larger

After hitting a five-year low in 2017, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) saw a quantum leap this year, with May creating a new record in M&A and private equity (PE) transactions, thanks largely to the $16-billion Walmart-Flipkart deal.

The year so far has recorded 542 deals—including M&A and PE—worth a staggering $71 billion, a significant 86 per cent increase by value. This also marks the highest year-to-date values recorded.

Consolidation among domestic companies, the ongoing debt resolution process and foreign interest in India’s sunrise sectors have led to an unprecedented rise in India’s deal values this year. May alone accounted for deals worth $27 billion.

According to Grant Thornton India’s latest Deal Tracker report, “Driven by a more positive global economic outlook, investment from emerging markets, the expansion of technology across industries and strong corporate balance sheets, the deal activity in May 2018 included 99 deals (M&A and PE) worth $27 billion. This also marks the highest monthly deal values recorded till date.”

The report said the month of May saw more than 28 times year-on-year increase in values, the highest monthly values recorded till date, driven by “countering competition, offloading debt and selling distressed assets.”

The deal values grew exponentially last month compared to May 2017, driven by four billion-dollar deals and three deals valued above $100 million each.

In a recent report, Deepti Ahuja of SKP Business Consulting said, “2018 is expected to be a rewarding landscape for M&A deals, with positive investor sentiment and relative easing of the regulatory space.”

Ahuja, who is a senior partner and vice-president-global sales, business advisory, indirect tax and transfer pricing at SKP, further said the first quarter of 2018 saw 229 deals, with two deals of over $1 billion.

Grant Thornton said compared to April 2018, May has been promising with a strong 34 per cent increase in deal values and 15 per cent increase in the deal volumes, indicating increased deal activity.

The combined deal activity in e-commerce and manufacturing sector constitutes 98 per cent of the total M&A deal values in May, while startups and manufacturing-led the deal volumes captured 32 per cent of the deal volumes.

“With deals aggregating to $27 billion over sub-100 transactions (M&A and PE), May 2018 had the highest transaction value reported in a month till date. Inbound and domestic transactions were the key drivers for M&A transactions during the month. Entering India and countering global competitor strategies seem to be the motives for large inbound transactions, and domestic consolidations to enable operational efficiency appears to be the flavour for domestic transactions.”

Though in deal value terms, manufacturing and e-commerce contributed to 98 per cent of the M&A transactions, deal volumes in startups, banking and financial services, IT and ITES and pharma and healthcare sectors contributed to 54 per cent of the deal volumes, it said. Grant Thornton said large inbound transactions are an indication of the rising confidence among the global fraternity about the size of the Indian market and its importance in becoming a visible player in the global community; this trend is expected to trigger more inbound transactions and also consolidation in the domestic market for better visibility to the global businesses.

It said the conclusion of the first transaction under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Act will act as an accelerator for other ongoing transactions. Manufacturing, banking and financial services, e-commerce, IT and ITES and healthcare sector will be the focus sectors for M&A transactions.