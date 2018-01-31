Cut in corporate tax rate the key measure to watch

The Union Budget 2018-19 is likely to set the market direction in the coming months, especially given the mouth-watering returns to the investors in last 12 months. Corporate earnings announced so far have been more or less in line with expectations. However, after giving satisfactory returns, the further direction of the equity market will depend on the actual budget announcements and, therefore, the budget is important for investors.

A cut in the corporate tax rate will be the most welcome move and it will have a direct positive impact on the surplus available for the shareholders. The move on long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, requiring three years’ holding period for equity, will bring equity in line with debt products.However, the market will see some knee-jerk reaction in the shorter term and profit taking by high net worth individuals.

The Economic Survey mentioned that a pause in the move to a lower deficit could have merit. We feel that everyone will be closely watching how the government addresses the fiscal deficit issue. This parameter also a plays vital role in attracting FPI investments. Another observation of the Economic Survey was that due to climactic changes farmer’s income may reduce by 25 per cen. The government has an agenda to double farmers income by 2022. One needs to watch, how this issue will be addressed.

The PM in his recent interview on television has categorically mentioned that the budget will not be populist. Any rise in the fiscal deficit above 3.2 per cent will be taken negatively by equity investors in the short-term.

Addressing fiscal deficit is the key issue at the current juncture. Any disappointment on that front may derail the market sentiment. For keeping markets and investors happy, the government needs to ensure that the masses have investible surplus in their hands to invest in the equity market through various routes and that can happen if job creation is taken care of and individual taxation is simplified with improved slabs. It also requires that corporates are given some benefits with respect to ease of doing business.



The Writer is a whole time director, Arihant Capital Markets