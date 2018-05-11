Currency futures trading could be extended to 8 PM

In a bid to get higher volumes and better price discovery in the currency futures market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are considering extending the closing time for currency derivatives trading to 8 PM from 5 PM at present.

“If you compare the volumes in futures and options (on Dubai and Singapore exchanges) these are substantially higher than both the NSE and BSE combine. The offshore market in dollar rupee is substantially large and the trading is 24 hours. While we trade here between 9 AM to 5 PM. So we are missing the foreign portfolio investment (FPI) activity and offshore participation. So, there is a need to extend the timing, otherwise it will harm our interests as trading and hedging will keep moving overseas,” said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities.

Currency derivatives trading in India now starts at 9 AM, offering futures and options contracts in dollar-rupee, euro-rupee, pound-rupee, yen-rupee, T-Bills and interest rate futures, and closes at 5 PM. Trading in cross-currency derivatives such as euro-dollar, pound-dollar and dollar-yen is open until 7.30 PM. Sebi and the RBI are in discussions to extend these timings to 9.30 PM and 11.30 PM, respectively.

Rupee is now listed on four overseas exchanges: Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX); Singapore Exchange (SGX); Intercontinental Exchange (ICE); and Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Volumes and open interest positions in rupee derivatives in these exchanges typically rise after the close of Indian market, indicating the migration of such trades overseas. The move aims to lure investors, especially foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), away from over-the-counter (OTC) market and foreign exchanges, and choose Indian exchanges instead.

Currency hedging helps investors mitigate losses due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Currency futures traders also make arbitrage benefits out of different exchange rates in different markets and exchanges. The early closure of Indian bourses drives investors to other destinations such as SGX, DGCX in Dubai and CME.

The exchanges have been seeking longer trading hours for almost a decade but the central bank had concerns related to increased volatility in the rupee-dollar contracts. Bank unions too were opposing the move as working hours would get extended.

According to a news report, the RBI now appears to be convinced. Sebi regulates the exchanges that offer currency trading, but the final call has to be the RBI’s as banks will have to be open for longer.

Last week, Sebi allowed exchanges to offer trading in equity futures and options (F&O) till 11:55 PM. The main reason for the move was to prevent migration of derivatives volumes to other international exchanges. Any overseas investor wanting to trade in Indian equity derivatives at any time should be able to do it on the Indian bourses instead of having to go to an international exchange.