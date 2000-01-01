While the broader commodity market received support from weakening US dollar, crude oil prices hit three-year high levels amid supply concerns.

With the positive sentiment continuing, Brent crude is likely to move up to $70 per barrel in the coming session, said analysts.

Brent crude moved to $68.27 per barrel intraday on Thursday, a level last seen in December 2014. US West Texas Intermediate crude at the New York Mercantile Exchange moved up to $62 per barrel.

Anti-government protests in Iran came as an immediate trigger for the spurt in prices.

“The market suspects if the protests prolong, oil supply could get disrupted,” said Hitesh Jain, analyst, commodities, India Infoline. The sentiment has remained positive in the crude oil counter ev­er since Opec and non-Opec suppliers decided to extend the supply cut target into 2018. In the past few sessions, oil has benefitted from the positivity in commodities due to their inverse co-relation with the dollar.

Dollar index has been on a weaker note as it fell 10 per cent last year and was down 2 per cent sin­ce December 15. More recently, lower expectations on the tax bill’s impact on the US economy saw dollar index at a 3-month low. In case of crude, the fundamentals have also been supportive. Since mid-December prices received support from the outage of Britain’s Forties pipeline in the North Sea.