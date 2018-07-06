Crash of high & mighty on the street

Profit taking, simmering US-China trade war and caution ahead of first quarter earnings led to blue chips and sectoral market leaders crashing on the stock market on Thursday.

Infosys fell 4.47 per cent while Reliance Industries was down 2.53 per cent. Tata Steel dropped 2.71 per cent, Sun Pharmaceuticals -2.31 per cent and Vedanta -3.09 per cent. Tata Motors fell 2.06 per cent after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover warned the British government that a "bad" Brexit deal could jeopardise its investment plans and may even force it to exit from the UK.

Software major Infosys fell more than 5.6 per cent intraday to Rs 1,268. 85, but recovered partially to Rs 1,284.50 ahead of its first quarter earnings announcement next week, on July 13. Investors seemed to have booked profit fearing any negative earnings surprise as the stock had rallied 29.59 per cent year to date at Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 1,344.60.

Motilal Oswal analysts in their outlook on IT sector earnings said that currency swings could weigh on profit and loss.

“While the INR depreciated 4.2 per cent QoQ versus the US dollar, the Great Britain pound, Australian dollar and the euro too have weakened 4.1-4.2 per cent QoQ. Consequently, the former will be a tailwind for profitability, while the latter will drive lower growth in dollar revenues," analysts said.

Reliance Industries which had also rallied sharply ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday and touched a high of Rs 1,008.50 intra-day saw profit taking after the AGM.

VK Sharma, head-private client group & capital market strategy, HDFC Securities, said, “Reliance saw profit booking as the company unveiled its foray into the broad band services known as ‘Jio Giga Fiber’. This is a smart move by the company in a sector that has not seen keen penetration….The stock had risen 6 per cent in the run up to the AGM, so a correction was not out of place.”

Speaking at the AGM, Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries, said, “Our connectivity platform has already made Jio the largest mobile data network in the world. Through JioGigaFibre we will now build the home-and-office connectivity platform. A platform that potentially connects 50 million homes. It will be as big as the mobile connectivity platform.”

Tata Motors fell to a 52-week low on the negative impact the Brexit would have on Jaguar Land Rover. JLR CEO said that the company would take a 1.2 billon pound hit if the Brexit doesn’t go smoothly.

Earnings outlook and sector reports by brokerages also seem to have impacted these stocks.

Kotak Institutional Equities, on Reliance Industries first quarter earnings outlook, said, “We expect RIL to report stable standalone net income at Rs 8,700 crore, as impact from lower refining margins will be mitigated by a weaker rupee and higher petchem volumes. We assume modest decline in refining margins to $10.5/bbl, as weaker spreads for gasoline and naphtha will be offset by steady margins for middle distillates and higher light-heavy crude differentials. We model RIL’s consolidated net income to increase 1 per cent QoQ to Rs 9,500 crore in 1QFY19, led by modest increase in Jio’s net income to Rs 600 crore from Rs 510 crore in 4QFY18.”

Metal miners and producers Tata Steel and Vedanta also fell sharply on looming US trade tariff deadline of July 6 on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods.