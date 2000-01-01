Consumer loan rates to go up

With RBI reversing its interest rate cycle, consumer loan rates are likely to go up. While some of the banks have already hiked MCLR rates, others are likely to follow suit. This will make home, auto, personal and business loans dearer. “There is no option other than increasing lending rates as the cost of funds have gone up. Commerical paper has become costlier by 100 basis points since March. Banks are raising funds through public deposits and CDs and their cost of funds are going to further go up,” said Asuthosh Khajuria, ED and CFO of Federal Bank.

The credit cost has gone up for most of the banks and some of the banks have already hiked the MCLR rates by 5 to 15 basis points. So it is very likely that other banks also would increase the lending rates,” said K Venkat-araman, former MD and CEO of Karur Vysya Bank.

According to him, business loans are very much likely to see a hike in rates as the demand is high. “Most banks are chasing the segment and with focus being on affordable housing, chances of banks remaining competitive is high,” he said. However, Mukesh Bubna, CEO and Founder - Monexo Fintech finds that housing loan will get impacted as the banks are selling variable interest housing loans. Khajuria finds that home loans too will go up as all are linked to MCLR rates.

Some of the large banks, including SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda and ICICI Bank have hiked their MCLR rates ahead of the RBI monetary policy review. SBI has increased the lending rate by 10 basis points across all tenors up to three years. The MCLR rates is now 7.9 per cent against 7.8 per cent earlier. Similarly, ICICI Bank has raised the MCLR by 10 bps in loans with tenor of one year and three years. PNB and HDFC too have raised the base rates by 10 basis points. Karnataka Bank on the other hand, has increased its deposit rates. Federal Bank too has raised its deposit rate for one of its product by 25 basis points.

“The market was expecting a rate hike as the core inflation had reached such levels in the past few months that RBI could not stay without increasing repo rates. The only question was whether that would happen in June quarter or September quarter,” said Khajuria.

Since 2014, RBI has brought down the interest rates by around 200 basis points. “Most of the banks have transmitted the rates as much as possible. Further transmission of rates is not possible,” said Venkataraman. But the lowering of the MCLR rates has largely benefitted new borrowers and those who have renewed the loans, but not the existing borrowers.

“From an automobile industry perspective, not only will the increase in rates impact the cost of funds for manufacturers, but also the customers who are seeking loans from banks to purchase cars,” said a statement from Toyota.

