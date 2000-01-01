Consolidation seen as continuing

The market ended lower in a volatile trading session. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 108 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 34,903.21. The Nifty 50 index fell 35.35 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 10,593.15. Selling continued as the BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.20 per cent and Small-Cap index fell 2.43 per cent.

The market breadth was weak as 2,216 shares fell, while 483 shares rose on BSE.

Technical view

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, said: “A consecutive third day for bears as Nifty ends down below 10,600 while it continues to consolidate between the tight range. It has been the seventh day that we have seen a consolidation between a broader range of 10,750 to 10,550. It has been a shallower week for bulls in the street as they attempted almost thrice to breach the 10,700 mark. While on the downside, bulls have safeguarded 10,550 twice. These levels are now important since we have seen almost seven days of consolidation between these two barriers and any surge in the demand or supply will push the price to next direction and that will be eventually in the breakout of direction. Indicators suggest that we are in a consolidation zone while medium-term trend looks to be in favour of bears.

Technically, we are seeing the market in a bearish momentum since it has failed to surpass the 10,700 mark on a higher timeframe. The important level in very short-term is 10,540 and if that is taken out on closing basis then a down move to 10,250-10,300 cannot be ruled out. On the flipside, we are seeing fresh buying only above 10,740 on a closing basis. OI data suggest that range play is in place for derivative players and writing has been witnessed at strikes of 10,700 on the upside while on the downside it is seen at 10,400.

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said: "Consolidation continued as investors turned cautious ahead of RBI monetary policy and rupee is marginally weak due to liquidity constraint. Investors are expecting a status quo on policy rates, but RBI’s commentary would be keenly watched. Earnings cycle is yet to pick up while the divergence in expectation and actual results could trigger downgrades in FY19 estimates."

—Ashwin Punnen