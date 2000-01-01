Consolidation to continue

The market opened higher as sentiment was boosted after the IMD predicted a normal monsoon this year. After an initial volatility, the key benchmark indices drifted higher and hit fresh intraday high and held firm in late trade.

The Sensex gained 89.63 points, or 0.26 per cent, to close at 34,395.06 and  the Nifty-50 rose 20.35 points, or 0.19 per cent at 10,548.70. 

BSE Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indices outperformed the Sensex.

Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, Power was up 1.23 per cent, followed by Realty (1.21 per cent), Consumer Durables (1.05 per cent), FMCG (1.05 per cent) and Utilities (1.05 per cent). Most indices outperformed the Sensex.

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical & derivatives, Angel Broking, said, “It was a day of consolidation for our market…If we look at the index, it’s clearly not going anywhere. The real action was seen in individual stocks, which kept a lot of traders engaged…we would continue with our recent stance and expect the Nifty to gradually march towards its sturdy wall of 10,580-10,640. 

“One should expect some consolidation for next couple of days before market giving any kind of directional move…For the coming session, the support now would be seen at 10,500-10,450 levels.”

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said: "The market remains in a trading range, led by normal monsoon forecast and positive earnings expectation. However, underlying caution ahead of a state election and volatility in crude price refrained the market from a decisive up-move. 

  “The IT index slid despite a weak INR as lowering of margin guidance for FY19 added concerns in the mind of investors."

—Ashwin Punnen

