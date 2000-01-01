Collateral damage Rains & storms leave AC market cold in summer

Unseasonal rains, thunderstorms and dust storms have dampened the room air-conditioner (RAC) business in the key markets of north and south India. This is notwithstanding the fact that the domestic RAC, estimated to be nearly 50-55 lakh units a year, and had grown by 10 per cent last year, started the year on a bullish note.

The industry had anticipated that sales will grow anywhere between 15 per cent and 20 per cent this summer, on the basis of the early sales trend and forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Quite significantly, some of the company had even started building up additional inventory either by expanding production capacity or by increasing the capacity utilisation.

However, key industry players pointed out that thunderstorms and non-seasonal rainfall, which lowered summer temperatures, have led to a 25-30 per cent drop in sales for consumer durable categories like air-conditioners and refrigerators. For some, the drop has been even steeper at 40 per cent.

Interestingly, a Motilal Oswal report had earlier said that with the IMD warning of above-normal temperatures in the calendar year 2018, the summer season (April to June) across most parts of the country would be scorching, “The soaring temperatures are likely to drive demand for air-conditioners in CY18. A low base of the previous year (demonetisation impact) may also provide support. We expect India’s room AC industry to grow at a 15 per cent CAGR over FY18-20,” it had said.

Significantly, in June, last year, there had been a spurt in sales due to pre-GST sales. This time round, besides unseasonal rains, higher GST rates at 28 per cent and changed ISEER labelling (which has moved up prices by 5-6 per cent) are also instrumental in dampening the demand for categories like refrigerators and ACs, which comprise the bulk of the consumer durables category.

“What we are now experiencing is what we call cold, rainy summer, which may be good for people but not for companies that are in the business of AC and refrigerators. This summer, the demand for electricity has also reportedly come down. In the last year and in the year before that we had lost one month each during the summer. In hindsight, those two years were still better. This year, sales are already down close to 40 per cent,” said Atrim Ghosh, director, Aswirbad Infra Co, a

Hitachi dealer.

Quoting various industry reports, Ghosh said in a tropical country like India, the long-term outlook for such products will always be good and positive, especially considering the low penetration level--less than 5 per cent for RAC in 2017.

“Reports suggests that there are 9.1 million households with washing machines and 24 million with refrigerators but no ACs. As more households install ACs going forward, demand could reach 18 million to 48 million (which is equal to 3-8 years of annual industry AC sales) and penetration levels could increase significantly from current low levels of 10 per cent in urban India,” said Ghosh.

John Perinchery, analyst at Emkay Global said in a report, “This could be one of those rare years when the weather has played spoilsport both in the north and the south in the same season. This could result in huge unsold inventories with dealers and is likely to impact FY19 revenues and profitability for all AC and cooler companies. We could be staring at a disappointing summer quarter.”

The Emkay report said dealers indicate that stocks of domestic companies like Voltas and Blue Star have been piling up since they started selling from April, unlike the multinationals like LG, which started the process earlier, in January.

Interestingly, the top five players control 75-80 per cent of India’s RAC market. Region-wise, RAC sales is the highest in north India at 30 per cent-35 per cent, east is the lowest at 10 per cent-15 per cent. West and South each account for 25 per cent-20 per cent of annual sales. Nearly 30 per cent of RACs are sold through consumer finance schemes annually.