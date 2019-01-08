Coffee output halves from bad weather

India’s coffee production has almost halved in this harvest season, after extreme weather conditions like floods, storms, water logging and landslides during August-September monsoon caused severe plant and bean damages and even washing away of plantations.

The single largest coffee producing district, Coorg, was the most affected by floods and it reported 60 per cent decline in output.

As per earlier estimates, India was expecting 300,000 tonnes of coffee during this season. However, once the coffee picking season that started early December 2018 concludes in February this year, there will be a minimum output decline of 100,000 tonnes, as per the growers across key areas, Coorg, Chikmagalur, Hassan and Wynad.

President of India Coffee Trust, Anil Kumar Bhandari said that a widespread crop damage took place during the rains and what’s currently left on the bushes is 50 per cent lower than the usual harvest.

Sources at Karnataka planters’ association (KPA) said that most plantations suffered berry dropping and leaf rotting during heavy monsoons. Coorg suffered the most while coffee formations (baby berries) were badly hit in Karnataka and Kerala that produce almost 80 per cent of the crop.

Himu Gowda, proprietor of Krishnagiri Estate, in Chikmagalure said, every plantation and every individual coffee plant had suffered trauma during heavy storms and floods and it is going to take a few years for the crop pattern to regularise.

“My Arabica harvest this time is straight down by 50 per cent, it is true for Robusta as well for other growers. In addition to this, international price conditions are not improving plus there is huge shortage of labour as labours from Assam and Northern states have not returned to Karnataka after floods,” he said.

Global coffee production has increased in the last few years with Colombia and Vietnam expanding their plantation areas. During 2018-19, some 174.5 million bags (of 60 kilo bags) of coffee are expected to reach the global markets against 158.9 million bags a year ago.

Anil Kumar Bhandari further said, “There is a deep gloom among coffee farmers around the globe as prices are lowest for over a decade. Many small and marginal farmers are not even able to earn cost of production. Things are not looking bright in the near future for the coffee community around the globe. Everyone in the coffee chain has a chance to add margins, except the farmer who is the real guy behind the bean.”

S Jagdish, a coffee farmer in Ponnampet of Coorg said, “Coffee farming has become a tough proposition because of its depressive pricing. Labour charges are always on the rise from Rs 400 to 500 a day per worker or Rs 3 to 4 to harvest a kilo of green beans. Also, labourers from Assam did not arrive in large number to Coorg this time due to hard winter.”