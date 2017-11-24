CMI Limited, the leading specialty cables company, has announced its second quarter results for 2017-2018. On a consolidated basis, the total income stood at Rs 134.95 crore in Q2 of 2017-18, up from Rs 103.71 crore of the same quarter last fiscal.

It reported a net profit of Rs 6.14 crore in Q2FY18, up from Rs 3.01 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. EPS in the second quarter of FY18 is at Rs 4.07, up from Rs 2.12 in Q2FY17.

On a consolidated basis, the total income for the half-year ended September 30, 2017 stood at Rs 280.68 crore against Rs 191.01 crore for the half-year ended September 30, 2016. The net profit during the half-year period also rose to Rs 12.18 crore in 2017-18 against Rs 4.52 crore in the H1FY17. The EPS for the six months period in 2017-18 stood at 8.10 as against 3.19 in the half-year in 2016-17.

On a standalone basis, the total income stood at Rs 90.96 crore in Q2FY18, slightly lower than Rs 93.01 crore in Q2FY17. The Q2 net profit at Rs 5.40 crore is down from Rs 6.32 crore in Q2FY17. EPS in Q2FY18 is at Rs3.58, slightly lower than Rs 4.37 in Q2FY17. The marginal dip in revenue is basically because of the new accounting standards having kicked in post GST and is not reflective of any dip in orders/pipeline.

Commenting on the quarterly results Amit Jain, CMD, CMI Ltd, said, “The results are in line with our expectations and despite the effects of GST, we have reported robust sales. We are seeing an uptick in infrastructure spending and our order book remains healthy. We are bullish on the remaining two quarters and expect to close the year with a 30 per cent year on year growth on a consolidated basis.”