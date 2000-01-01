Charts add to bullishness in market

Sensex and Nifty ended flat after volatile trading on Tuesday. The Sensex closed up 8.18 points at 35,216.32 and the Nifty 50 gained 2.30 points at 10,717.80. The BSE Mid-Cap Index was down while the Small-Cap was marginally up. The market breadth was negative with 1,506 shares falling and 1,173 shares rising.

Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, Bankex was up 1.32 per cent and Realty was up 1.06 per cent.

Technical view

According to Bonanza Portfolio, the Nifty trend remains positive as no major pattern breakdown or trend reversal is visible on the daily chart.

“Price has remained above the 61.80 per cent retracement level (10,706) of the previous fall from a lifetime high of 11,171 to the low 9,951 which suggests reversal of the previous downward trend.

The index is seen to have moved above 200 DEMA (double exponential moving average) on the daily chart. Moreover, 21 EMA and 50 EMA are in a positive crossover, which adds to the bullishness in the market.

“The momentum indicator, RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover with a current reading at 60.07 on the weekly chart, which suggests the possibility of further upsides in the index for the short-term.

“On the higher end the Nifty may move towards 10,910 and 11,030 over the short-term. On the lower end support is pegged at 10,550.”

Market view

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, said, “Indian benchmark indices are trading in a range for the last couple of days due to mixed global cues and profit booking at higher levels. Investors also await the Karnataka election outcome, the US-Iran nuke deal and the crude oil prices. Indian equity markets are trading positively with improved breadth and participation of other sectors. The rebound in bank Nifty and participation in leading the rally can be given the due credit as the momentum picked up in broad markets due to buying in the Banking space.

“The overall scenario for benchmark indices is fairly positive since we have seen this uptrend improving with the underlying breadth and indicators are suggesting that the extension of this trend may continue. Technically prices are above their immediate short-term moving averages like 20 and 50 days.

—Ashwin Punnen