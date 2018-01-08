Change in reporting methodology may hit MF performance

Mutual funds are faced with a tougher performance yardstick from next month, after the Sebi has asked them to adopt the Total Returns Index (TRI) method to compare a scheme’s performance with its benchmark index.

The funds currently follow a Price Return Index (PRI) method, which is based on the capital gains made by a scheme against its benchmarked index, to compare the scheme’s performance.

However, the TRI method takes into account all dividends and interest payments generated by companies that are part of the benchmark index. Typically, the dividend component in an index is 150 basis points annually. This means an mutual fund scheme has to beat this additional increase in the benchmark index’s performance while stating its performance against that index.

For example, an analysis of large-cap funds by Morningstar, a US based mutual fund data & research firm, showed over the last five-year period, the number of large-cap funds beating benchmark BSE 100 dropped from 85 per cent to 58 per cent after making a comparison with TRI instead of PRI.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a circular issued on January 4 directed all mutual funds to disclose performance of their schemes based on TRI instead of price return variant of an index (PRI) effective from February 1.

"The performance of the schemes of a mutual fund will be benchmarked to the Total Return variant of the Index chosen as a benchmark. This circular is applicable to all schemes of mutual funds with effect from February 1, 2018," Sebi said.

Sebi said TRI takes into account all dividends/ interest payments that are generated from the basket of constituents that make up the index in addition to the capital gains. Hence, TRI is more appropriate as a benchmark to compare the performance of mutual fund schemes.

Globally TRI is more commonly used as the primary benchmark for comparing fund performance, though the US still follows PRI.

In India, mutual funds like Quantum and DSP BalckRock already follow the TRI method to state their fund performance.

“Historically Indian indices have always been tracked for the Price Return, but now one can find historical Total Returns data for most indices, although they are not widely tracked yet,” according to Morningstar.

Kaustubh Belapurkar, director–fund research, Morningstar Investment Advisor, said, “Sebi’s recent circular on mutual funds to benchmark against the Total Returns Index is another step taken towards increasing transparency for investors. The Total Returns Index accounts for the dividends paid by the benchmark constituents along with the price return. This move helps investors gauge the true alpha being generated by active management.”

“While India still remains an active managers market, the level of alpha especially in large-cap funds has been coming off over the years. As the markets become more efficient and the fund industry assets grow, average alpha being generated is bound to come down. Thus using a Total Returns Index becomes pertinent, whereby investors can make an apples to apples comparison while evaluating fund performance,” Belapurkar said.