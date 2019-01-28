Chalet Hotels Rs 1,641-cr IPO to open on Tuesday
FC Bureau
  Monday, 28 January 2019
Mumbai

K Raheja Group-promoted Chalet Hotels announced a Rs 1641.18 crore initial public offering of equity shares in the price band of Rs 275 to Rs 280 per share of Rs 10 face value.

Chalet Hotels’ IPO is scheduled to open on January 29 and close on January 31, 2019.

Chalet Hotels is owner, developer and asset manager of high-end hotels in key metro cities in India. The IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares of the company aggregating up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale of up to 24,685,000 equity shares by the promoter group family  members.

The proposed objects of the net proceeds of the fresh issue are repayment and prepayment of certain debt and for general corporate purposes, the company said.

The offer for sale comprises of up to 5,550,000 equity shares by Ravi C. Raheja;  up to 5,550,000 equity shares Neel C. Raheja;  up to 10,784,176 equity shares by K. Raheja Corp; up to 800,000 equity shares by Palm Shelter Estate Development LLP and  up to 2,000,824 equity shares by Ivory Properties And Hotels.

The book running lead managers to the offer are JM Financial, Axis Capital and Morgan Stanley India Company.

