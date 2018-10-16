CCI clears acquisition of Star Health by Safecrop

The Completion Commission said it has approved the acquisition of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company by Safecrop Holdings, a consortium of WestBridge AIF, investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Madison Capital.

The consortium in August had signed definitive agreements with the shareholders of Star Health to purchase the shares of leading private insurer.

In a tweet, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved "100 per cent acquisition of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company by Safecrop Holdings and others."

The Chennai-based, Star Health was founded in 2006 and provides health insurance, overseas mediclaim and personal accident policies. It employs 11,000 people providing insurance coverage to 1 crore lives as on March, 2018.

The company has a network of 434 branches, 2.4 lakh agents and tie-up with 8,500 network hospitals.