CCI approves JSW bid for Monnet Ispat
By  
FC Bureau
  , Monday, 14 May 2018
City: 
New Delhi

JSW Steel said the Competition Commission of India has approved the bid by a consortium led by it to acquire bankrupt Monnet Ispat and Energy (MIEL) in an insolvency auction.

The lone bid for MIEL was submitted by Sajjan Jindal's JSW Steel along with AION Capital.

"The Competition Commission of India (CCI)...considered the proposed combination and is of the opinion that there is no appreciable adverse effect on competition," JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The resolution plan has to be now approved by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal. JSW Steel and AION Investments had submitted a bid for MIEL under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

JSW Steel is a part of the diversified $12 billion JSW Group, which has a presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports.

More From Companies and Markets
JK Cement net soars 2-fold

JK Cement's standalone net profit more than doubled to Rs 96.45 crore for the March quarter from Rs 42.57 crore, helped by lower tax expenses.  Total revenue stood at Rs 1,369.25 crore.

PTC Fin plunges into losses in Q4

PTC India Financial Services (PFS), which provides finance to the energy sector, has reported a standalone net loss of Rs 110.43 crore for the March quarter against a net profit of Rs 109.76 crore

Use dips to enter market

The market registered sharp gains on Monday and Friday and is dangerously poised for this week. The Sensex gained 620.41 points, or 1.75 per cent, to close at 35,535.79 points.

Equity MFs log Rs 12,400 cr inflow in April

Investors have pumped in more than Rs 12,400 crore in equity mutual funds in April, taking the assets under management (AUM) to a record Rs 8 lakh crore.