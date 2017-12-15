Captive power units cry for urgent coal supplies to avert crisis

Captive power producers, who command about 40,000 MW of generation, have urged the government to immediately address the problem of coal shortages at their plants that is not only forcing units to shut operations but also impacting the operations of their metal, mining and cement plants.

The Indian Captive Power Producers Association (ICPPA), whose members include players from key sectors such as steel and aluminium including, Vedanta, Nalco, Hindalco, has urged the government to treat captive power units at par with independent power producers (IPPs) and ensure availability of contracted coal to prevent shortages from impacting the entire sector.

ICPPA said that the dry fuel must be supplied by Coal India (CIL) to captive power producers (CPPs) at the same rate at which it is being given to the IPPs so that a level playing field is created for the sector.

“There is a shortage of coal for CPPs and the difference in price is also something which we are concerned about,” ICPPA general secretary Rajiv Agarwal said.

Most CPP-based industries are facing severe coal shortage and even struggling to maintain critical stock level. Reduced power generation is rendering operations unviable with huge risk of plant closure, he added.

The government has always intervened whenever the industry has faced supply issues. “We are hopeful this time too the coal ministry will come forward to help us. We have already requested for an appointment with the coal and power secretary to brief him about the situation,” he said.

Since April FY17, the coal dispatch to CPPs has stymied. During the period even though the coal was available it was not delivered to the CPPs. It was allotted to IPPs who unlike CPPs produce power for sale to consumers.

Agarwal said that fuel shortage being faced by CPPs is forcing them buy coal from the spot market at higher prices, resulting in huge financial losses.

It may be noted that CPPS pay up to 20 per cent higher prices for coal as compared to IPPs. The average cost of extraction for CIL is about Rs 300-400 per tonne. The billing to IPPs is done at Rs 800 a tonne. After some taxes like handling, it rises to Rs 950-1,100 a tonne.

“To us, it is done at 20 per cent higher. To CPPs, the billing is done at Rs 1,600 a tonne. So something, which was of Rs 400, is given to us charging four times more. On a global comparison what we are getting is in the highest bracket,” Agarwal said.