Buy until 10,800 is not broken

The market started the week on a negative note, with the Sensex losing 217.86 points, or 0.6 per cent, to settle at 36,323.77, while the Nifty 50 Index plunged 82.05 points, or 0.74 per cent, to end at 10,936. The broader market also witnessed major selling with the BSE Mid-Cap Index down 2.4 per cent, and the Small-Cap Index down 2.5 per cent. The market breadth was negative as 2,052 shares fell on BSE,while only 546 shares rose.

Technical view

Jay Thakkar, CMT, head, technical and derivatives research, AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said: “The Nifty closed in the negative territory in the last trading session, signaling a pause in the ongoing rally. The Index has risen in five waves, which is a bullish reversal sign. Utilise any decline as a buying opportunity till the previous support of 10,800 is not broken. On the upside, the Index has a resistance at 11,200. Hence, the range for the Index for the short term is 10,800-11,200 levels.

“The Sensex too closed in the negative territory. However, it too seems to be correcting in a wave four, which is a positive sign going forward. We recommend buy on dips strategy. The support on the lower side is pegged at 36,000 on immediate basis and below those at 35,800; whereas on the upside the resistance is pegged at 36,600 and above those 37,000 levels.”

Market view

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said: “The Nifty started the week on feeble note and lost over half a per cent. Initially, it opened flat but weak macroeconomic data viz widening trade deficit and news of WPI inflation touching four-year high dampened the sentiment. Weak global cues deteriorated the conditions further and triggered selling across the board. Mostly sectoral indices traded under pressure wherein pharma, metal and realty lost maximum. Besides, sharp plunge was witnessed on broader front and both the broader market indices ended with deep cut.

“Continuous decline on broader front has pushed the stocks in extreme oversold zone so we may see some pause or rebound prior to further slide. So, wait for clarity. Investors, on the other hand, should gradually start adding fundamentally sound stocks with long-term view as they're now available at good bargain.”

—Ashwin Punnen