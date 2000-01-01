Bulls have to defend this level

The market fell sharply on the back of heavy selling in heavyweights like Reliance Ind, HDFC, and SBI. The Sensex was down 300 points, or 0.84 per cent, to settle at 35,474, while the Nifty50 fell 107.20 points, or 1 per cent to settle at 10,656.20, its lowest closing level since 15 November 2018.

On the other hand, both Mid and Small cap indices underperformed and fell 1.02 per cent and 0.92 per cent, respectively.

The Reliance Industries dropped 0.95 per cent to Rs 1,138.65 while HDFC fell 1.31 per cent to Rs 1873.55 along with ICICI Bank, which fell 1.24 per cent to Rs 358. Whilst, State Bank of India fell 1.79 per cent to Rs 283.05 and Yes Bank lost 6.10 per cent.

Technical view

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research said, “The Nifty closed the day down by 1 per cent at 10,656.20. Technically, we see a big red candle with open below Monday’s positive close and ending the day near to its day’s low, signifying the selling pressure at higher levels. Nifty had on Monday given a breakout from a falling trend-line of a W pattern formed at recent swing highs of 10,750 Levels. We believe Tuesday’s down move is a pullback to the trend-line which is at 10,595-10,610 levels. The bulls have to defend the current levels.

In the current trend, higher targets expected for the week are at around 10,835-10,900 levels. The Nifty can take support at 10,550/10,600 levels for the week and we may see resistance at 10,850/ 10,900 levels. The market is still cautious as RBI and the government spat has not clearly ended but issues will be overseen by a committee to be formed by the RBI board. All the sector indices were down except for Realty which barely managed to close the day in green. “

Market view

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said, “After three straight sessions of gains, the equity benchmark indices witness correction, led by weakness across global markets despite continuous strengthening of rupee against dollar.

The correction in crude oil prices and consistent appreciation in rupee is encouraging but liquidity concerns amongst NBFCs and uncertainty in the upcoming state elections is likely to keep volatility high. Hence, we continue to maintain a cautious stance on the markets in near term. We would advise traders & investors to be selective in stock picking.