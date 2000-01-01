Bullish reversal signs emerge

The market snapped four-day losing streak with the Sensex and Nifty closing higher. The Sensex closed 186 points higher at 34,033, while the Nifty-50 gained 77 points to end at 10,224.

The sentiments were boosted after a steep fall in crude oil price, which is now trading around $76. The American Petroleum Institute said the US has built up a huge crude oil inventory (9.88 million barrels) for the week ending October 19, beating analyst estimates. Moreover, Saudi Arabia has eased concerns over US sanctions on Iran and reassured on the oil supply to meet consumer demand.

All the public sector oil marketing companies such as HPCL (+6.8 per cent), IOC (+5.8), and BPCL (+4.5) gained.

Barring Nifty Pharma (-0.4 per cent), all the indices closed in the green. Nifty Realty (+3.1 per cent) outperformed.

The broader market outperformed as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap gained 1.3 and 1 per cent, respectively.

Technical view

Jay Thakkar, CMT-head technical & derivatives research & AVP- equity research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said: “Nifty closed in the positive territory in the last trading session and with that it has formed a Morning Doji star candlestick pattern on the daily charts, which is a bullish reversal pattern. On the lower side, 10,126 is now a crucial support whereas 10,405 is an immediate resistance. Above 10405, we can see nifty inching towards 10700 levels.

“Sensex, like the Nifty, too closed in the positive territory. Now on the lower side 33,750 is an immediate support and till those levels aren’t broken the overall bias remains positive for the target of 34,500 and 34,900 levels. On the flip side, if 33,750 levels get to break then it will slide towards 33,250 levels.”

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said: “Disappointed by the Q2 results of index heavyweights, the market lost the early gains. But in the latter part, these losses were recovered due to a sharp fall in oil prices and short covering ahead of F&O expiry. Additionally, recovery in rupee and drop in yield are expected to improve the liquidity situation supported by RBI’s open market operations.

—Ashwin Punnen