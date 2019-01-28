Budget, Q3 earnings, global factors to drive stocks
By  
FC Bureau
  , Monday, 28 January 2019
City: 
New Delhi

The stock market is likely to track a host of key domestic and global events this week like the interim Budget for 2019-20, January derivatives expiry, quarterly earnings from bluechips and the US Fed interest rate decision, say experts.

";Market may extend the range bound movement as global risk factors like the US-China trade talks and growth concern continued to gain investors&#39; attention," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

 A lot of events are lined up - like the Budget, Federal Open Market

Committee (FOMC) meet, quarterly results of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, IOC and HCL, said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

 Among major quarterly results to be announced this week are from Bank of India, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HCL Technologies,

HDFC, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy&#39;s Laboratories and SBI.

 The government on February 1, would unveil the interim Budget for 2019-20.

 Investors are also likely to take cues from foreign fund flow. Going ahead, key corporate results and trade negotiations between the US and China will dictate market sentiment, said Paras Bothra, President, Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking.

 According to provisional data on BSE, foreign portfolio investors

(FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 689.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 147.35 crore on Friday.

 January month derivatives expiry on Thursday and announcement of PMI data for the manufacturing sector on Friday may also influence trading sentiment, experts said. 

 During the past week, the BSE benchmark Sensex fell 361 points and the NSE Nifty fell 126 points.

More From Companies and Markets
Chalet Hotels Rs 1,641-cr IPO to open on Tuesday

K Raheja Group-promoted Chalet Hotels announced a Rs 1641.18 crore initial public offering of equity shares in the price band of Rs 275 to Rs 280 per share of Rs 10 face value.

NCLT allows Guild Builders to top up shares of Omaxe

In a recent development, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Bench, Chandigarh, has allowed Guild Builders to continue to further top up more shares of realty firm Omaxe to meet top-up or margin c

Vodafone Idea rights issue by February-end; smooth sailing seen

Vodafone Idea Ltd's upcoming rights issue of Rs 25,000 crore will hit the market in February-end to partly pare its rising debt currently at around Rs 1.14 lakh crore and meet the spectrum dues to

More trouble for debt MFs as two IL&FS SPVs default on payment

In fresh trouble for mutual funds from infrastructure contagion, two special purpose vehicles of IL&FS subsidiary IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) have defaulted on debt repayment.