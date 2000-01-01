Bounce back may continue

The market staged a massive pull back with the Sensex surging 718.09 points, or 2.15 per cent, to settle at 34,067. The Nifty 50 surged 220 points, or 2.20 per cent, to end at 10,250.85.

The broader market also gained as the BSE Mid-Cap surged 2.8 per cent and Small-Cap rose 2.06 per cent. The market breadth was strong, with 1,816 shares up and 767 shares down.

Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, Healthcare was up 4.21 per cent, Realty 3.71 per cent and Captal Goods 3.55 per cent, all outperforming the Sensex.

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical & derivatives, Angel Broking, said: “Finally, the much-awaited hope rally was seen in the market on Monday. Technically speaking, such relief move was overdue for the last few days; but timing it was difficult. With Monday’ gigantic move, it looks like that the bounce back may extend further. For the coming session, 10,290 would be the level to watch out for. A sustainable move beyond it would trigger yet another bout of short-covering to push the index towards 10,400-10,440 levels. On the flipside, any intra-day pull back towards 10,200-10,160 is likely to get bought into. Considering the recent scenario, we advise traders to go one step at a time and keep revising stop losses for existing positions.

There were so many pockets buzzing during the day; but the real action kick started by the private banking giant ICICI bank, who began with a massive bump up post its stellar Q2 earnings. This was followed by the Pharma space, who took the initiative as a sectoral move. Later, most of the pockets joined hands; but once again the midcap index had a soaring day and this is what we alluded in the previous article.”

Market view

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said: “The market started the week on a robust note and posted decent gains…We may see further rebound ahead but upside seems capped. We reiterate our view maintaining a stock-specific trading approach and focusing more on position management. Earnings and global cues would largely dictate the market trend in the near future.

—Ashwin Punnen