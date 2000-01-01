Bounce back likely

The market rebounded after the last week’s huge correction on the back of bargain hunting in banks and oil sector stocks in a highly volatile session. The Sensex rose 97.39 points, or 0.28 per cent, to settle at 34,474.38, and the Nifty 50 Index rose 31.60 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 10,348.05. However, bro­ader market saw selling as the BSE Mid-cap Ind­ex ended 1.99 per cent lower, and the Small-cap Index fell 2.01 per cent.

Technical view

Jay Thakkar, CMT-head technical and derivatives research, AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Sh­ares and Stock Brokers, said: “The Nifty closed in the positive territory after three consecutive negative closes. On the upside, the Nifty can bounce back till 10,475 levels till 10,199 levels are held. On the hourly charts, the index has formed a bullish hammer candlestick pattern; hen­ce probability of bounce back is high. The medium-term view, however, remains bearish and the reversal for the same is pegged at 10,800 levels. The Sensex too closed in the positive territory in the last trading. On the lower side, it has a support at 34,000 levels, wh­e­reas a short term bou­nce can come till 35100.”

Rahul Sharma, senior technical research analyst, Equity99, said: “Rupee’s weakness is still of concern as it is trading near 74 level. Crude oil has shown some weakness from higher side which is slightly positive for OMCs which had sh­own healthy fall during last week. Liquidity issue is of most concern for NBFCs in the near team. For Tuesday’s trading, 10,310 will act as str­ong support, break with volume will create fresh panic up to 10,200. On the upper side, it will face hurdle at 10,445, cross over will take it to 10,540 level.”

Market view

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said: “Weak global markets and feeble local cues kept the sentiment down however oversold positions and existence of crucial support continue to trigger recovery in between. It's really tough to trade in present market scenario due to excessive volatility and we feel it'll take some time to subside. Macro factors viz rupee movement and su­rge in crude oil price are currently dictating the market trend however we believe focus would gradually shift to the earnings announcements ahead. Meanwhile, we advise limiting leveraged positions and wait for clarity.”

—Ashwin Punnen

More From Companies and Markets
Oil stocks rise, but analysts see hit to OMC bottom line in Q3

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) may take a hit in their profit in the third quarter as the government’s fuel price cut would partly get financed from their pockets.

MFs see Rs 2.3L cr outflow in Sept, AUM drops 12.5% to Rs 22 lakh crore

The asset base of mutual funds declined by 12.5 per cent to Rs 22 lakh crore in September over the previous month owing to massive outflows from liquid funds and income schemes.

Outlook to matter more than earnings

The information technology sector has done well in the July-September 2018 quarter, largely driven by the rupee’s slide against the US dollar and other invoicing currencies.

NO TRUCE IN SIGHT BETWEEN ESTRANGED YES BANK PROMOTERS

Even as Yes Bank remains in a state of flux after the RBI refused extension to chief executive Rana Kapoor, it now emerges that Madhu Kapur, widow of co-founder Ashok Kapur, will have a decisive sa