Bond yields move up as market rules out a repeat of OMO episode

The rally in Indian bonds seen after the central bank withdrew its tenth sale of securities under its open market operations (OMO) may be unsustainable as investors realised that the central bank’s move was linked with liquidity rather than to cool yields as was perceived earlier.

"Investors have come to realise that the OMO sale withdrawal move was 'liquidity driven' rather than 'yield-driven' and now don't seem to be giving much weightage to the cancellation of OMO sales," said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice-president, fixed income, PNB Gilts. Surplus liquidity edged higher at around Rs 23,000 crore on Thursday compared to around Rs 18,000 crore on Wednesday on inflow of Rs 9,394 crore from earlier auctioned reverse repo, dealers said.

Investors are now baulking from taking long positions, fearing that 10-year yield may inch up to 7.10-7.15 per cent in the near-term. Sentiments continue to remain subdued owing to uncertainty over any rise in the central bank' key policy target or, and likely additional debt supply. Earlier this week, bonds street cheered as fears of more OMO sales waned after Reserve Bank of India withdrew the 10th instalment of Rs 10,000 crore worth of OMO sale scheduled for auction on Nov 23.

Though the central bank cited evolving liquidity condition, several investors saw it as an intervention to cool bond yields.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield posted its biggest single day fall since Nov 15, 2016 to end at 6.8886 per cent on Nov 20.

However by Nov 23, the 10-year benchmark bond yield pared most of its gains to end at 6.98 per cent due to a sharp rise in Brent crude oil prices.

"We do not see the case of further OMO (sale) announcements this fiscal year, as it may disrupt the credibility of the central bank," said a bond trader with a private bank, who sees the issuance of new 10-year bond in mid-December this year. The Reserve Bank of India outstanding foreign exchange forwards was $32 billion as on Sep 30, the central bank data showed, of which it will likely take delivery on only half of the outstanding as banks do not have the amount of assets, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said earlier.

In addition to this, there will be inflows worth Rs 1 lakh crore out of maturing long-end Treasury bills issued under the Market Stabilisation Scheme (MSS) by March next year.

