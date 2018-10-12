BoB chief ayakumar gets 1-year extension

Bank of Baroda's (BoB) managing director and chief executive officer P S Jayakumar (in pic) was on Thu­rsday given one-year extension, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. Jayakumar, a chartered accountant by qualification, had joined BOB in October, 2015. The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved extension in tenure of Jayakumar for a period of one year, that is till October 12, 2019, beyond his currently notified period of appointment of three years that expires on October 12, 2018, it said. He was the co-founder and CEO of VBHC Value Budget Housing (VBHC) and has contributed to several innovations in retail banking.