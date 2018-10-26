Birla Group plans $5b capex over next three years

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla (in pic) on Thursday said the conglomerate is looking at a capital investment of $5 billion over the next three years across its businesses both in the home market and abroad.

He said the group has already spent about $3.5 billion in the past two years across various businesses. “Our capex plans over the next three years is about $5 billion across our businesses both in the country as well as in the US Aleris, which Novelis is acquiring, is also another aluminium rolled product player, will attract around $3 billion of this projected capex,” Birla told The Economist India summit in Mumbai.

The Birlas in July announced that it would snap up the US-based aluminium player Aleris for around $2.58 billion. The rest of the capex will go into the cement, financial services, chemicals and the fibre businesses both overseas and in the country, he told a panel discussion.

The group is looking at growth across all areas of its businesses but most of it will come from financial services, cement, metals, garment and retail verticals, he said. When asked the riskiest decision the group has taken so far, Birla said it was the $10 billion acquisition of Novelis by Hindalco in 2008.

“In 2008, we acquired Novelis. Hindalco is into primary aluminium, and so we wanted to go downstream, which is closer to the customer and also it insulates you from cyclicality of commodity,” he said. “I think this $10-billion acquisition by far was one of the riskiest things that we have done. We put a lot at stake and it was actually larger than Hindalco. But all worked out well for us,” he further added.

Sounding bullish about the domestic economy he said, “As per our house view, we are looking at a GDP growth of 7.3 -7.5 per cent in FY19.”

Though he said the fundamentals of the economy are strong, he listed the continuing rupee fall and the spike in crude oil prices as problem areas.

Calling for free trade, he said any sort of protectionism creates uncertainty and impacts growth and investments. “We would like to believe that this current round of tariff wars is something that will pass. I am given to understand that it has already impacted global growth by 0.2 per cent, and if it continues for the next couple of months it will impact growth globally by 0.5 per cent,” he said.

Speaking at another event on Thursday in New Delhi, Birla said Vodafone-Idea is working on upgrading and consolidating its combined infrastructure to pack-in better services.

“Our immediate focus of the merger is to consolidate these networks into one strong global scale network not only to handle current traffic but also to prepare for the future,” he said at the India Mobile Congress 2018 . He said refarming of harmonised spectrum will enable it to enhance wireless data capability by 3-5 times. “Before we move in to 5G area, a lot needs to be done in leveraging current technology and investment, to the fullest,” he said.