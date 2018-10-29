Big pharma firms set to return to double-digit growth

After two consecutive years of single-digit expansion, big drug firms are expected to return to double-digit growth in the current fiscal aided by recovery in US sales, weakening of the rupee and revival of domestic demand, ratings agency Crisil said.

Meanwhile, another report suggests that the recent guidance from the USFDA will help domestic drug manufacturers to understand new drug applications process, so that they would be able to get pending applications approved.

As per Crisil, the return to double-digit growth would help the homegrown pharma companies, with turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or more, to weather a sharp rise in input costs.

The agency in its report said, green shoots are already visible in the first quarter for 20 of these listed drug-makers, which account for three-fourths of the pharma industry revenue. The US and the domestic markets contribute on average 30 per cent and 35 per cent of their revenues, respectively. “The US market is witnessing an upturn after de-growth in five of the past eight quarters through June,” Crisil Ratings senior director Anuj Sethi said.

Revenue from US grew 7 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal compared to a muted show in the same quarter of 2017-18, he added. “We expect 6-7 per cent growth this fiscal, backed by lower intensity of regulatory issues, faster product approvals and improving share of complex products. This will also help offset pricing pressure faced in existing products,” Sethi said.

Better domestic demand will complement the recovery in US sales, he added.

“Domestic revenues of big pharma companies is expected to grow 12-13 per cent this fiscal, given better access to healthcare and deeper penetration of health insurance," Sethi noted. The recovery is already reflected in the first quarter with the domestic segment growing 25 per cent year-on-year, albeit on a low base, as the first quarter of the previous year was severely impacted by retailers destocking ahead of the goods and services tax implementation, he added.

On the other hand, rating agency India Ratings in a report said, the recent guidance from the US food & drug administration (USFDA) on complex generics is expected to provide more clarity to US-focused pharmaceutical formulators in preparing and submitting abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), says a report.

This will help domestic pharma formulators with pending ANDA approvals to reduce review cycles and expedite approvals.

The current guidance dated October 9 is specific to complex transdermal and topical products.

The agency in its mid-year FY19 pharma outlook had identified the lack of scientific and regulatory clarity about complex drugs as one of the key hurdles for approvals of complex products.

The pharmaceutical formulators have indicated low double-digit pricing erosion for their base portfolio at end-FY18 and were exiting highly generic commercially unviable products and pruning R&D pipeline.

The regulatory clarity will benefit formulators such as Lupin (inhalation, injectable and ophthalmic), Cadila Healthcare (inhalation and injectable), Cipla (ophthalmic, injectable and inhalation), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (injectable, dermatology and ophthalmic), Aurobindo Pharma (ophthalmic and injectable) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (dermatology, ophthalmic and oncology) over the near to medium term.

In this scenario, a ramp-up in the less competitive complex generic portfolio through stepping up investments is a sustainable solution, Ind-Ra noted.

According to Ind-Ra, the US transdermal market consists of 19 molecules across pain management, cardiology, gynaecology, gastro-intestinal, neurology and anti -addiction.

Among these 10 molecules there is no generic player, six molecules with one generic player and three molecules with four generic players.

Among the 10 molecules with no generic players, the patents for five molecules have expired and balance have expiries over 2019-2020 and beyond The transdermal molecules had a cumulative market size in the range of $3.5 billion-4 billion at end-2017.

Some of the large molecules in terms of market size include clonidine, estradiol, fentanyl and testosterone.

According to the analysis, the US complex topical patch market consists of four molecules across dermatology and pain management therapies. Out of these, one molecule has two generic players (non-Indian) while the other three molecules have not been generisied.

These three molecules have patent expiring in April 2019, June 2021 and August 2027, respectively. These molecules had a cumulative market size of around $1.5 billion at end-2017 with lidocaine the largest molecule in terms of market size, it said.