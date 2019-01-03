Bharti AXA Life uses WhatsApp to deliver policy, renewal premium
FC Bureau
  Thursday, 3 January 2019
New Delhi

Private insurer Bharti AXA Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has started delivering policies and renewal premium receipt to customers via WhatsApp. It is a part of the firm’s alternative service option to the policyholders, the firm said.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and French Insurance major AXA, is one of the first few life insurers to provide its customers with the option of policy contract, renewal premium receipts and claim intimation through WhatsApp, it said.

This is an instant and additional customer service option for the policyholders, apart from the company’s multiple channels, including its vast network of branches, customer care and contact centre.

