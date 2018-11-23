Bharti AXA Life new biz surges 52% at Rs 398 cr in first half

Leading life insurer Bharti AXA Life Insurance on Thursday said that its new business premium surged 52 per cent at Rs 398 crore in the first half of financial year 2018-19 against Rs 262 crore in the corresponding fiscal period.

Its annualised new business premium recorded 65 per cent growth to Rs 269 crore in the April-September period of fiscal year 2018-19 from Rs 163 crore in the first half of FY18.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and French insurance giant AXA, said it posted 21 per cent rise in its renewal premium to Rs 453 crore in the half year ended September 30 as compared to Rs 374 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

The total premium rose over 34 per cent to Rs 851 crore in the first six months of the current fiscal from Rs 636 crore in the same period of FY18.

The asset under management grew 21 per cent to Rs 4,928 crore as on September this year, as compared to Rs 4,087 crore on September 2017.

“We grew faster than the industry in the half year of 2018-19 and are confident of sustaining the growth momentum in the second half of the current fiscal. Our focus on traditional products, cost management, customer centricity and digitisation will help us achieve qualitative performance in the journey of growth,” said Vikas Seth, CEO and managing director, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.