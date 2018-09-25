Bharti AXA Life Insurance brings claim processing via WhatsApp

, Tuesday, 25 September 2018
FC Bureau
Bharti AXA Life Insurance on Monday said it has started claim processing through social networking platform WhatsApp for a faster clearance.
It has provided its customers with the option of claim intimation by sending text messages through the mode of instant messenger service WhatsApp, the private insurer said.
"With this, claim submission is now a hassle-free process for a nominee of the insured as he/she does not have to visit the company's branch for claim submission but only has to send a message," Bharti AXA Life Insurance claimed.