Bharti AXA Life Insurance brings claim processing via WhatsApp

Bharti AXA Life Insurance on Monday said it has started claim processing through social networking platform WhatsApp for a faster clearance.

It has provided its customers with the option of claim intimation by sending text messages thro­ugh the mode of instant me­s­senger service WhatsApp, the private insurer said.

"With this, claim submission is now a hassle-free process for a nominee of the insured as he/she does not have to visit the company's branch for claim submission but only has to send a message," Bharti AXA Life Insurance claimed.