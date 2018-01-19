Bharti Airtel Q3 profit misses forecast

The country’s biggest mobile carrier BhartiAirtel reported a more than 39 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter after the telecom regulator Trai more than halved interconnection fees last year.

The firm’s net profit fell 39.3 per cent to Rs 306 crore in the October-December quarter, missing an average estimate of Rs 398 crore from 10 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company had a net profit of Rs 504 crore in the year-ago period.

Trai cut interconnect usage charges (IUC) -- the fees that mobile operators pay each other for calls from one network to another-- by more than half to Re 0.06 a minute from October, and plans to abolish them from 2020.

"Regulatory fiat in the form of a cut in domestic IUC rates has exacerbated the industry ARPU (average revenue per user) decline in Q3'18. The recent announcement of reduction in international termination rates will further accentuate this decline," Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel's managing director and chief executive for India and South Asia, said in a statement on Thursday.

Revenue from mobile services in India fell 22.2 per cent to Rs 10,751 crore, while overall revenue dropped 13 per cent to Rs 20,319 crore.

"India revenues for Q3’18 at Rs 15,294 crore have declined by 11.3 per cent year-on-year (15.1% on reported) on an underlying basis, adjusted for the impact in reduction of domestic termination rates," the company statement said.

The company's overall customer stood at 394.2 million across 16 countries, which was 9.2 per cent higher over the year-ago period.

On the other hand, its Africa revenues were up 5.3 per cent over the same quarter previous fiscal (in constant currency terms).

Consolidated net debt rose to Rs 91,714 crore against Rs 91,480 crore in the previous quarter.

"The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.84 per share, which is a complete pass through of dividend received from subsidiaries," the firm said.

The results were declared after market hours. The Bharti scrip closed 1.17 per cent lower at Rs 494.50 a piece on the BSE on Thursday. Its shares climbed 73.2 per cent in 2017 helped by the company's acquisition strategy.

(With inputs from agencies)