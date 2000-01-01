Bharat Forge to set up R&D centre for e-vehicles in UK

Bharat Forge, the largest exporter of auto components, is taking steps for gaining a cutting edge in the emerging electric vehicles market.

The Pune-headquartered firm on Wednesday said it opened a research and development (R&D) facility at Mira Technology Park in the UK to design powertrain solutions for electric vehicles.

The powertrain refers to components such as the transmission that converts the engine’s power into movement.

For the last two years, much of the research on electric vehicles were carried out at Kalyani Centre for Technology & Innovation (KCTI) and Kalyani Centre for Manufacturing Innovation (KCMI) in Pune.

Bharat Forge said its new electric mobility R&D centre will be able to tap into the extensive testing facilities at Mira Technology Park as well as the pool of engineering talents in the Midlands. The park is promoted by Horiba Mira, a global provider of engineering, research and test services.

“We are really impressed with the infrastructure and the facilities available in Mira Technology Park,” said Amit Kalyani, executive director, Bharat Forge.

Several large global OEMs and Tier-1 companies are present at Mira, he pointed out.