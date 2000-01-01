Beware of excess liquidity

The government deciding to infuse capital into the stressed banking sector enthused the market and gave it a fresh lease of life. The BSE Bankex gained 4.46 per centduring the week and this was despite the fact that the quality of assets deteriorated for private banks. The Sensex gained 707.26 points, or 2.31 per cent, to close at 33,157.22 points while the Nifty gained 176.50 points, or 1.71 per cent, to close at 10,323.05 points.

The October series futures expired on a positive note, with gains of 574.85 points, or 5.56 per cent, over September. It was a strong showing and the last day’s gains were aided by the recapitalisation announcement and subsequent short covering. Private banks reported results which showed that even they have stressed assets and the top loser for the week was Yes Bank, which lost a whopping Rs 50.85, or 16.55 per cent, at Rs 307.20.

The primary market continues to see issues coming in an endless stream. This week has three issues opening. The first off the block is Mahindra Logistics, which opens on Tuesday, the 31st of October, and closes on Thursday, the 2nd of November. The price band is Rs 425-429 and the company is looking to raise Rs 828.83 crs at the top end of the band.

The second issue is from New India Assurance Company, which is tapping the market with an issue opening on Wednesday, the 1st November, and closing on Friday, the 3rd of November. The price band is Rs 770-800, with a discount of Rs 30 to retail investors and employees. The company would raise Rs 9,600 crs at the top end of the band.

The third issue is from the footwear brand based out of Kolkata, Khadim India. The company is looking to raise Rs 543 crore in a price band of Rs 745-750. The issue opens on Friday and closes on Tuesday, the 6th of November.

Two interesting and clear trends have been noticed in the IPOs over the last six to eight months. Firstly, the PE, or price earnings multiple, has been in the band of 43-50 against the benchmark indices trading around 24 times. Clearly this is a new norm and is happening in issue after issue. Secondly, the difference between the upper and lower price band has reduced significantly and in many cases, is not even one per cent. This virtually ensures that no price discovery is to be done.

Two issues got listed last week. The first was from power exchange, IEX, which had issued shares at Rs 1,650 and had an issue with allotment of shares to FPIs. The share had a poor performance and lost ground on the debut day, losing 1.4 per cent, and lost further during the week, closing with losses of 5.22 per cent. The second company to list was GIC Re, which had a very poor start but then recovered substantially, yet closed with losses of 3 per cent on the debut day. It closed the week with losses of 8.17 per cent.

The IPO from India’s first AMC (asset management company) went public last week and was oversubscribed 81.54 times. Reliance Nippon Life Asset saw its QIB portion subscribed 118.40 times, HNI 209.44 times and Retail 5.65 times.

There is an excess of liquidity in the system and the HNIs have enough money to borrow and subscribe issues over 100 times at the minimum. No one’s complaining and the biggest beneficiaries of this are NBFCs, who are rubbing their hands in glee; where they are funding an issue, the fund demand is anywhere from 25-60 times the IPO size. When this distortion of demand will stop only Sebi knows.

The market seems to be on a roll and one is not sure what the trigger for the downward move would be. The results from the companies last week has shown some positive trends but the quantum of growth is far below what the street has projected and built into valuation. Secondly, the private banks reported poor quality of assets, and but for the government announcement of bank recapitalisation, things could have been different.

Let the results season roll out in full and allow market liquidity to be squeezed. It’s time to be cautious.

(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services)