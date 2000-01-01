Better Q3 Numbers Seen for Key Sectors

The dynamics of the equity market is largely determined by corporate earnings. And the December quarter earnings season is set to kick off now, with top software exporters announcing their numbers in the coming fortnight.

India Inc’s Q3 performance is expected to show signs of improvement with the ill-effects of GST implementation coming down and better demand conditions prevailing in urban and rural markets on the back of an early festive season and improved consumer demand.

"The positive trend became visible as the transitory impact of GST implementation began to abate. This coupled with early onset of the festive season and improved consumer demand, both in urban and rural markets supported recovery process across sectors," said Subrata Ray, group vice-president, Icra.

CLSA, the Hong Kong-headquartered brokerage, expects the earnings trajectory to improve meaningfully this year, with disruptive changes like demonetisation and GST implementation behind and a solid foundation for long-term improvement in economic growth rates and corporate profitability laid.

Edelweiss estimates the top five IT players—Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra —to clock 0.7-2.7 per cent dollar revenue growth.

Major global currencies were fairly stable during October-December and accordingly there is no expectation of currencies materially affecting revenue growth or margins.

While the brokerage expects HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra to lead the pack with 2.7 per cent and 1.7 per cent dollar revenue growth, respectively, Infosys, Wipro and TCS are estimated to grow at a slower pace of 1.4 per cent, 1.4 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. There will be some laggards, like pharmaceutical and cement firms, due to unfavourable underlying fundamentals.

The brokerage said that pharma sector's revenue is estimated to remain flat year-on-year, while Ebitda and PAT are likely to decline 15 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, impacted by decline in US business and sharp rupee appreciation. US revenue is expected to decline 11 per cent for the sector in constant currency, with heightened competition and sustained pricing pressure denting growth.

Cement makers like ACC, UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements may post weak earnings during the Oct-Dec quarter as higher pet coke prices, increase in freight costs and inability to pass the rise in prices to customers would pressure profit margins.

"We expect the cement prices to further increase in the current quarter, due to which, both fuel and higher freight costs will have an impact," Kotak Securities said.

According to Icra, the financial performance of commodity-oriented companies has been relatively stable, aided primarily by an improvement in realisations.

Similar trends were also visible in the performance of entities the derive demand from the housing sector. For instance, cable and switchgear manufacturers indicated weak housing demand as the key factor for subdued demand. Likewise, many of the organised tile manufacturers also reported sub-4 per cent growth in volumes on the back of subdued sentiment post GST.

The sugar sector, which witnessed a sharp recovery in earnings over the past couple of years, also saw margin pressure, especially among UP-based mills because of higher cane costs and lower margins in by-products.

CLSA expects intense competition in the truck segment to continue. This will be heightened by rising focus on rural scooters and greater emphasis on premium bikes. The competitive landscape for passenger vehicles, on the other hand, has started to ease as most new launches are now limited to urban sport-utility vehicle segment, which forms just 17 per cent of industry volume while small cars and entry sedans (totalling 65 per cent) are seeing limited new launches.

After a tough year manoeuvring the changes following implementation GST, the FMCG industry is hopeful of witnessing a revival in consumption trends, especially rural demand.

Kotak Securities, however, anticipates another weak quarter for the Indian wireless companies. The 57 per cent cut in the mobile termination rate (MTR), effective Oct 1, 2017, is likely to impact Bharti Airtel's and Idea's India wireless Ebitda by around 8 per cent and 11 per cent (on 2QFY18 base), respectively.

Accelerated ex-IUC ARPU down-trading on account of expanding the scope of unlimited bundled plans to non-4G handset owners is likely to exert further pressure.

Finally, Vikas Jain of CLSA, said that any further increase in crude prices will test the government's resolve to keep oil companies exempted from subsidies and also put pressure on oil-marketing companies margins.

The brokerage forecasts several key companies to start large expansions in 2017. BPCL’s brownfield Kochi refinery expansion and IOC’s greenfield Paradip refinery will both start boosting GRM (gross refining margins) from higher complexities as they begin using tougher crude input post stabilisation. Stabilisation of RIL’s off-gas cracker and pet coke gasification plant should also provide an annualised boost to Ebitda of $1.8 billion.

—TickerNews Service