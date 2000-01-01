Benches getting shorter at IT firms

Benches are getting shorter in IT and may also become non-existent in the future. New technologies, short-duration projects and on-the-go learning are making benches shorter in the industry.

IT companies used to maintain at least 20 per cent of their employees on “benches” while they were out of project. These employees will be paid and trained for the next project during this interim period. However, this has come down to less than 10 per cent and in many cases and the duration too has become shorter.

“Earlier, maintaining a bench was the cornerstone of managing resource availability at quick turnaround times instead of hiring them. It was easy to maintain a bench since the skills required were in the domain of traditional IT maintenance and deal structures allowed the luxury of maintaining the bench. Bench is now almost an obsolete concept because of its low cost-effectiveness versus the advantages it provides,” said Thammaiah BN, Managing Director, Kelly Services India.

According to Aditya Narayan Misra, CEO, CIEL HR Services, the industry is adapting to the demands of the newer technologies. “The project life cycle has become shorter and there is urgency in terms of going to the market. The emphasis is on plugging in readymade applications quick in time. Nobody wants to spend a lot of time on training the workforce and waiting for the project,” he said.

Employees are constantly on a learning and re-learning process with the advent of newer technologies. Evolving scenarios demand on-the-go learning. Evolution in role content also has helped companies, for example companies operating with more full-stack developers are likely to have less people on bench than companies with silo coders. Automation in certain areas also has led to smaller bench, said Thammaiah.

With the revenue realization and billing rates going down, clients do not pay for man-hours, as was the case earlier. Instead they want the project to be delivered at a fixed price. This also is making IT companies rationalise their workforce and increase utilization levels.

“IT companies now realize that they need talent supply chain management strat-egies covering not just temp staff but also freelancers to become agile, cut costs and innovate and deliver better,” said Thammaiah.