Bearish reversal pattern appears

The market ended flat after a choppy trading session with the Sensex closing 10 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 34,431, while the Nifty 50 lost 6 points, or 0.06 per cent, to end at 10,380.45. The broader market ended on a firm note with the BSE Mid-Cap Index rising 1.10 per cent and the Small-Cap rising 1.09 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, Capital Goods (up 2.34 per cent), Realty (2.27 per cent) and Metal (1.29 per cent) outperformed the Sensex. The IT Index was down 1.78 per cent. IT shares ended lower, between 4.29 per cent and 0.15 per cent as the rupee gained.

Technical view

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, said: “The Nifty struggled to breach 10,450 marks as the bears counterattack held it below 10,400. This is a classic reversal pattern observed after a long stretch of 380 points where the bulls were unable to extend the previous gains.

“The pattern on the daily chart is almost equivalent to the bearish belt hold line, which is a bearish reversal pattern. Now it is a tug of war between bulls and bears. A bullish run would need to be extended without breaking the supports established at 10,250-10,270 while on the upside it needs to be closed above 10,450. A bearish momentum may only be reclaimed below 10,250 on a closing basis.

Market view

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said: “The Nifty witnessed a breather after Wednesday’s surge and settled almost unchanged in the end. Initially, it opened with an uptick, in reaction to the news that India jumped 23 spots in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking. However, profit taking in select index majors capped the upside. A mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front wherein metal topped the gainers list and IT index settled at the bottom.

“The recent steps to ease liquidity situation by the RBI has certainly improved the sentiment but sustainability of this rebound is still questionable. We reiterate our caution view on the market and suggest using further bounce to reduce leveraged positions.

—Ashwin Punnen