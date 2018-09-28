Base effect to nearly double Indian Inc revenues in Q2

Corporate revenues are expected to log 12.1 per cent year-on-year growth in the second quarter of this year, nearly twice the 6.4 per cent growth clocked for the July-September quarter last year, thanks to a low base and higher realisation for steel makers, according to Crisil Research.

The forecast is based on Crisil’s analysis of 365 companies, which account for around 65 per cent of the market capitalisation of the National Stock Exchange. The analysis excludes companies from the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and oil sectors.

Prasad Koparkar, senior director, Crisil Research, said, “Demand recovery is expected to be driven by discretionary, consumption-led sectors such as airline services, automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and retail. While automobiles are expected to see 4 per cent growth in sales, airline services should see passenger traffic rise 16 per cent on-year.”

“Retail, FMCG and automobiles will benefit from the low-base effect caused by the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Makers of steel and aluminium, and coal miners will benefit from improved sales realisation, while cement manufacturers will be helped by higher volumes. Investment-linked sectors such as housing and capital goods have also been supportive because of public spending,” Crisil said.

“On the flipside, cost pressures are clearly rising. To be sure, aggregate operating margins would be up 5-10 basis points (bps) in the second quarter, but this would be primarily because of the performance of steel makers. Shorn of steel, that number would be plunging around 70 bps. And if cost pressures continue to rise, the gradual ascent in operating margins seen from the fourth quarter of last fiscal could reverse,” Crisil said.

Higher crude oil prices and falling rupee are skewing the input cost math for companies. Crude oil is up around 45 per cent on-year in the second quarter, while the rupee, which had depreciated 4 per cent in the first quarter, has lost around 9 per cent more in the second quarter.

Rahul Prithiani, director, Crisil Research, said, “Oil and rupee will impact the cost structures of most sectors. Additionally, domestic prices of coal, long steel, flat steel and aluminium are expected to rise 15 per cent, 14 per cent, 17 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, on-year. That would add to the cost pressure for end-use sectors.”

“Airlines, automobiles, aluminium and cement will be the sectors bearing the brunt of rising cost of raw materials. However, margins for steel are expected to improve significantly due to an uptick in realisations.”

On the other hand, the rupee’s fall will prop revenue growth for export-linked sectors, especially IT and pharmaceuticals.